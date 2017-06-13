via imdb.comIt’s time to wax nostalgic over one of the most classic childhood television shows ever: Barney and Friends. The series ran for ten years—1991 to 2001—which was long enough for a generation of kids to sing and dance along with their favorite purple dinosaur. The memories? Priceless.

But when the show ended, we were all left with one burning question: Who was the person behind (or should we say, inside) Barney’s costume? Turns out, Business Insider got the scoop on the man we can thank for our beloved childhood friend.

Say hello to David Joyner, the 53-year-old actor who also starred in That ’70s Show and The Young and the Restless. He recently revealed what it was like to have probably the coolest job of the ’90s—and what he’s been up to since.

“Being inside this costume is pretty cool,” Joyner told Business Insider. “Now Barney is about 70 pounds, and it can get over 120 degrees inside, so inside you’re sweating profusely.”

The feet and head also posed a challenge, apparently. Which, according to us, makes Barney’s sweet dance moves all the more impressive.

“It’s a T-Rex, so you’re basically up to your elbows in being able to move, and then also, Barney’s feet were huge,” Joyner said. “I did have some sneakers on inside, that were glued to the bottom of the feet. The head doesn’t come off, the head doesn’t swivel. There’s no facial expressions that can be made. I can only see a certain amount—when Barney’s mouth is closed, I can’t see anything.”

After his stint as an actor, Joyner became a tantra massage specialist, a spiritual energy healer, and reiki practitioner. Go figure!

