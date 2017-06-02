Content continues below ad

WWII Days

Rockford, Illinois (September 20–24, 2017) This five-day living history event is an expansive re-enactment with an educational element. The three-day camp setup culminates in a free dinner for all students participating in the school tours. Those tours give an up-close look at the equipment and history of the armies, with access to an on-site military museum. On Saturday, soldiers taking part in the day's skirmishes can unwind at a USO dance. Sunday features a program of vignettes and skits, plus a briefing by a modern-day General George S. Patton at which he discusses the strategy and thinking behind the day's battles.