'Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave' via amazon.com This 1845 autobiography by former slave Frederick Douglass is widely considered to be one of the most poignant memoirs ever written. It is a graphic retelling of Douglass' childhood and the tortuous abuse he suffered at the hands of numerous slave-owners, as well as his traumatic escape to freedom, after which he became a respected orator and prominent abolitionist.

'The Year of Magical Thinking' via amazon.com In 2003, Joan Didion's daughter Quintana was hospitalized with a severe case of pneumonia that turned into septic shock. Days later, while Quintana was comatose in the hospital, her husband of nearly 40 years died suddenly of a heart attack while at the dinner table. This stunning memoir, which won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction, recounts Didion's attempts to reconcile her grief in the year following her husband's death, while caring for her seriously ill daughter at the same time.

'The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin' via amazon.com Considered by some as the most popular biography ever published, The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin details the Founding Father's early life and unique adulthood. One of the autobiography's most notable sections details Franklin's attempts to achieve "moral perfection" through the achievement of 13 virtues, including temperance, silence, and order. Although it was written more than 200 years ago, Franklin's suggestions for bettering one's life remain as current—and as essential to humankind as ever.

Content continues below ad

'Out of Africa' via amazon.com This 1937 memoir, which became an award-winning film, presents a captivating account of the 17 years Danish author Karen Blixen lived on a 4,000-acre coffee plantation in Kenya, which was then called British East Africa. She had moved to the plantation from Denmark with her husband, whom she divorced after he proved unfaithful. After the divorce, Blixen decided to stay in Kenya and manage the farm by herself. To her disappointment, she failed and returned to Denmark—but not without a collection of stories about her adventure that inspired this breathtaking tale.

'Long Walk to Freedom' via amazon.com In 1962, anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was arrested for conspiring to incite a strike and overthrow the government, and was sentenced to life in prison. He would serve 28 years. Following his release in 1990, he ascended to become the country's first black president, in the first presidency secured by democratic election. This autobiography recounts Mandela's remarkable life, from his childhood growing up in Mvezo, South Africa, to his formal education and training as a lawyer. It also chronicles his time in prison and his unprecedented ascension to the presidency, further cementing Mandela's place as one of the most notable leaders of our time. These Nelson Mandela quotes are truly inspiring.

'The Diary of a Young Girl' via amazon.com If you somehow escaped middle or high school without ever having read this book, pick up a copy and read it now. This 1947 work is a collection of writings from the diary Anne Frank kept for the two years she was in hiding with her family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. In daily writings, Frank shares intimate details about her family, crushes on boys, her religion, and the heartbreaking effects of the war. In light of her tragic death in a Nazi concentration camp at the age of 15, what makes this book so remarkable is how Anne was able to remain hopeful about the goodness of humanity, despite the suffering her family endured. (Don't miss this other amazing story of how an American couple saved 50 children from Nazi terror .)

Content continues below ad

'Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life' via amazon.com As the title obviously suggests, this is a book about writing, but it's not a conventional one. It's not a typical memoir, either. Rather, it's a witty and clever amalgamation of the two. While the book presents plenty of advice to writers, it's also a colorful account of author Anne Lamott's search for identity and religious meaning as she overcomes personal struggles. As such, "Bird by Bird" is a must-read for writers and non-writers alike. Bird by Bird is also one of these non-fiction books you can read in one day

'Let's Pretend This Never Happened (A Mostly True Memoir)' via amazon.com If, at any time in your life, you've battled anxiety or felt like a misfit, you'll want to add this witty, riotous 2012 memoir by blogger Jenny Lawson to your reading list. In the book, Lawson recalls—with colorful and profanity-laced prose—her unusual childhood, including her father's penchant for road-kill taxidermy; her life-long struggles with a severe anxiety disorder; and her heartbreaking miscarriages, all while making readers laugh out loud.

'Black Boy' via amazon.com In the 1920s, Richard Wright was a young black boy growing up in the racially charged South. With an absent father and chronically ill mother, he was often left to run wild, and didn't receive any type of formal schooling until he was 12 years old. Still, he excelled academically and was a gifted writer, and he harbored aspirations of someday moving North and becoming a published author. This autobiography details his childhood years as well as his early years as a young adult in Chicago. Published in 1945, it became an instant best-seller and is often credited with furthering discussion about race relations in the United States.

Content continues below ad