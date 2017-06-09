Content continues below ad

Pour your heart out

Courtesy, Scott Cuff

"I've been a single dad for the last 13 years. While I don't doubt that my kids care about me, I know that I have the tendency to pull away which can influence our bond. I've been somewhat withdrawn ever since my grandson's father passed away two years ago on Thanksgiving. Sometimes I don't stop to be affectionate as much as I should, but God showed me that being a father is the best gift in the world. One Father's Day, my three-year-old grandson gave me a plaque that said, 'I get my Awesomeness From My Pop-Pop.' That same year, my youngest son gave me a card that said how much I was his hero, my oldest son gave me a card that said how happy he was to have me in his life, and my daughter gave me a card that said that she will always be my little girl. I was in tears. These gifts reminded me that I am appreciated, needed, and wanted." —Scott Cuff, New York, father of three and grandfather of one