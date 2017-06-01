Content continues below ad

Locale Market, St. Petersburg, Florida

Courtesy, Locale MarketOne of the top food spots in South Florida is Locale Market, the joint creation of James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina and chef and author Don Pintabona. Modeled after the great markets of Europe, the 20,000 square foot, two-story venue provides a combination gourmet dining and grocery experience, highlighting ingredients from Mina and Pintabona's favorite farmers and artisanal producers. Amid the rows of gourmet and organic groceries, sits 11 separate open-air kitchens and cook stations including a full service deli, butcher, fish, and seafood section, and produce section. Upstairs are a wine bar and bakery, as well as FarmTable Kitchen.