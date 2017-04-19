75 Best Friend Quotes You’ll Want to Text to Your BFF Now
More than any relationship you'll ever have, your bestie knows you through-and-through. In case you want to remind her—just because—here are some prefect quotes for perfect pairs.
On friends and movingTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “A good friend will help you move, but a true friend will help you move a body.” –Steven J. Daniels
On being a good friendTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “Never leave a friend behind. Friends are all we have to get us through this life – and they are the only things from this world that we could hope to see in the next.” –Dean Koontz
On the roots of friendshipTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled.” –Ally Condie
Content continues below ad
On the art of being a good friendTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “I value the friend who for me finds time on his calendar, but I cherish the friend who for me does not consult his calendar.” –Robert Brault
On friends (and chocolate)Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” –Linda Grayson
On laughter in friendshipTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “Laughter is not at all a bad beginning for a friendship, and it is far the best ending for one.” –Oscar Wilde
Content continues below ad
On lifelong friendsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” –A.A. Milne
On friends who really know youTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years.” –Richard Bach
On friends who help you be strongerTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “Good friends help you to find important things when you have lost them…your smile, your hope, and your courage.” –Doe Zantamata
Content continues below ad
On friends who'll take the bus with youTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” –Oprah Winfrey
On forging a deep friendshipTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “How much good inside s day? Depends how good you live ‘em. How much love inside a friend? Depends how much you give ‘em.” –Shel Silverstein
On the comfort of friendshipTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “The feeling of friendship is like that of being comfortably filled with roast beef; love, like being enlivened with champagne.” –Samuel Johnson
Content continues below ad
On how friends and books are similarTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “Friends should be like books, few, but hand-selected.” –C.J. Langenhoven
On a loyal friendTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” –Arnold H. Glasgow
On the strength of friendshipTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “A friendship that can be ended didn’t ever start.” –Mellin De Saint-Gelais
Content continues below ad
On being youTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind." —Dr. Seuss
For commonalitiesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another 'What you, too? I thought I was the only one!'" —C.S. Lewis (Find out 24 little ways to be a better friend today.)
For long-distance palsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes." —Henry David Thoreau
Content continues below ad
For the meant to beTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "No friendship is an accident." ―O. Henry
For the good and the badTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have." —Irish Proverb
For strength in numbers"I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, then alone in the light." —Helen Keller
Content continues below ad
For the value of friendsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing." ―Elie Wiesel
For the tough lessonsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." ―Muhammad Ali
For your squadTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life." —Amy Poehler
Content continues below ad
For all the chaptersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow." ―William Shakespeare
For your cheerleadersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul." —Shanna Rodriguez (Here are eight more types of friends every woman should have.)
For your successesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Anybody can sympathize with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathize with a friend's success." ―Oscar Wilde
Content continues below ad
For being hand-in-handTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." —Albert Camus
For the tough talksTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "It takes a great deal of courage to stand up to your enemies, but a great deal more to stand up to your friends." —J.K. Rowling
For the long haulTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow-ripening fruit."― Aristotle (Find out the secrets of making—and keeping—lifelong friends.)
Content continues below ad
For the drunk eveningsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends."― Sylvia Plath
For the ups and downsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." —Oprah Winfrey
For feeling fineTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"A sweet friendship refreshes the soul." —Proverbs 27:9
Content continues below ad
For friends at first sightTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"There's not a word yet, for old friends who've just met." ―Jim Henson (Here's how to make new friends as an adult.)
For finding your personTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"There is nothing I wouldn't do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves; it is not my nature." —Jane Austen
For when it mattersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Only a true friend would be that truly honest." —Shrek
Content continues below ad
For picking the right onesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Be slow to fall into friendship, but when you are in, continue firm and constant." ―Socrates
For the gemsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style." ―Nicole Richie
For when you need to talkTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Some people go to priests. Others to poetry. I to my friends." —Virginia Woolfe
Content continues below ad
For lifetime friendsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12." —Stephen King
For the thick and thinTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"True friendship is never serene." —Marquise de Sevigne
For your playlistTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"I get by with a little help from my friends." —The Beatles
Content continues below ad
For being freeTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself—and especially to feel, or not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at any moment is fine with them. That's what real love amounts to—letting a person be what he really is." ―Jim Morrison
For cherishingTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Friends should be like books, few, but hand-selected." ―C.J. Langenhoven
For the small stuffTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"'You have been my friend,' replied Charlotte. 'That in itself is a tremendous thing.'" —E.B. White
Content continues below ad
For growing upTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." —Elizabeth Foley
For jam sessionsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Ooh you're the best friend that I ever had/ I've been with you such a long time/ You're my sunshine and I want you to know/ That my feelings are true/ I really love you/ Oh you're my best friend" —Queen
For the game changersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them." —Anna Taylor
Content continues below ad
For the cloudy skiesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"If you wanna find out who's a true friend, screw up or go through a challenging time ... then see who sticks around." —Karen Salmansohn
For the SOS momentsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"A true friend is someone who will always love you—the imperfect, the confused, the wrong you—because that is what people are supposed to do." —R. J. L.
For your partTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"The only way to have a friend is to be one." —Ralph Waldo Emerson
Content continues below ad
For timeless wisdomTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"'We'll be friends forever, won't we, Pooh?' Asked Piglet. 'Even longer,' Pooh answered." —A.A. Milne (These Winnie the Pooh quotes will pull on your heartstrings.)
For alwaysTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"You've got a friend in me." —Toy Story
For being pickyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"A friend to all is a friend to none." ―Aristotle
Content continues below ad
For your healthTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"Friends are medicine for a wounded heart, and vitamins for a hopeful soul." —Steve Maraboli
For your other halfTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com
"In my friend, I find a second self." —Isabel Norton
For getting through everythingTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Things are never quite as scary when you have a best friend." —Bill Watterson
Content continues below ad
For pointing out what mattersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "That was what a best friend did: hold up a mirror and show you your heart." —Kristin Hannah
For real talkTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Friends make you smile—best friends make you giggle 'til you pee your pants." —Terri Guillemets
For your darkest hourTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A friend is the one who comes in when the whole world has gone out." —Grace Pulpit
Content continues below ad
For who knows youTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies." —Aristotle
For preserving your friendshipsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Hold a true friend with both your hands." —Nigerian Proverb (Here are the science-backed reasons why these kinds of friendships are so healthy for us.)
For the page turnersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Are we not like two volumes of one book?" —Marceline Desbordes-Valmore
Content continues below ad
For the family you chooseTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Friends are relatives you make for yourself." —Eustache Deschamps
For being your voice of reasonTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Only your real friends will tell you when your face is dirty." —Sicilian Proverb
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.