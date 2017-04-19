On friends and moving Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “A good friend will help you move, but a true friend will help you move a body.” –Steven J. Daniels “A good friend will help you move, but a true friend will help you move a body.” –Steven J. Daniels

On being a good friend

"Never leave a friend behind. Friends are all we have to get us through this life – and they are the only things from this world that we could hope to see in the next." –Dean Koontz

On the roots of friendship

"Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled." –Ally Condie

On the art of being a good friend

"I value the friend who for me finds time on his calendar, but I cherish the friend who for me does not consult his calendar." –Robert Brault

On friends (and chocolate)

"There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." –Linda Grayson

On laughter in friendship

"Laughter is not at all a bad beginning for a friendship, and it is far the best ending for one." –Oscar Wilde

On lifelong friends

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." –A.A. Milne

On friends who really know you

"Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years." –Richard Bach

On friends who help you be stronger

"Good friends help you to find important things when you have lost them…your smile, your hope, and your courage." –Doe Zantamata

On friends who'll take the bus with you

"Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." –Oprah Winfrey

On forging a deep friendship

"How much good inside s day? Depends how good you live 'em. How much love inside a friend? Depends how much you give 'em." –Shel Silverstein

On the comfort of friendship

"The feeling of friendship is like that of being comfortably filled with roast beef; love, like being enlivened with champagne." –Samuel Johnson

On how friends and books are similar

"Friends should be like books, few, but hand-selected." –C.J. Langenhoven

On a loyal friend

"A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they're not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they're not so bad." –Arnold H. Glasgow

On the strength of friendship

"A friendship that can be ended didn't ever start." –Mellin De Saint-Gelais

On being you

"Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind." —Dr. Seuss

For commonalities Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another 'What you, too? I thought I was the only one!'" —C.S. Lewis (Find out 24 little ways to be a better friend today.)

For long-distance pals

"Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes." —Henry David Thoreau

For the meant to be

"No friendship is an accident." ―O. Henry

For the good and the bad

"A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have." —Irish Proverb

For strength in numbers

"I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, then alone in the light." —Helen Keller

For the value of friends

"Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing." ―Elie Wiesel

For the tough lessons Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." ―Muhammad Ali

For your squad Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life." —Amy Poehler

For all the chapters

"A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow." ―William Shakespeare

For your cheerleaders Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul." —Shanna Rodriguez (Here are eight more types of friends every woman should have.)

For your successes

"Anybody can sympathize with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathize with a friend's success." ―Oscar Wilde

For being hand-in-hand

"Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." —Albert Camus

For the tough talks

"It takes a great deal of courage to stand up to your enemies, but a great deal more to stand up to your friends." —J.K. Rowling

For the long haul Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow-ripening fruit."― Aristotle (Find out the secrets of making—and keeping—lifelong friends.)

For the drunk evenings Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends."― Sylvia Plath

For feeling fine Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A sweet friendship refreshes the soul." —Proverbs 27:9

For friends at first sight Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "There's not a word yet, for old friends who've just met." ―Jim Henson (Here's how to make new friends as an adult.)

For finding your person Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "There is nothing I wouldn't do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves; it is not my nature." —Jane Austen

For when it matters Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Only a true friend would be that truly honest." —Shrek

For picking the right ones

"Be slow to fall into friendship, but when you are in, continue firm and constant." ―Socrates

For the gems

"True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style." ―Nicole Richie

For when you need to talk Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Some people go to priests. Others to poetry. I to my friends." —Virginia Woolfe

For lifetime friends Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12." —Stephen King

For the thick and thin Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "True friendship is never serene." —Marquise de Sevigne

For your playlist Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I get by with a little help from my friends." —The Beatles

For being free

"A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself—and especially to feel, or not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at any moment is fine with them. That's what real love amounts to—letting a person be what he really is." ―Jim Morrison

For the small stuff Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "'You have been my friend,' replied Charlotte. 'That in itself is a tremendous thing.'" —E.B. White

For growing up Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." —Elizabeth Foley

For jam sessions Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Ooh you're the best friend that I ever had/ I've been with you such a long time/ You're my sunshine and I want you to know/ That my feelings are true/ I really love you/ Oh you're my best friend" —Queen

For the game changers Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them." —Anna Taylor

For the cloudy skies Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "If you wanna find out who's a true friend, screw up or go through a challenging time ... then see who sticks around." —Karen Salmansohn

For the SOS moments Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A true friend is someone who will always love you—the imperfect, the confused, the wrong you—because that is what people are supposed to do." —R. J. L.

For your part Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "The only way to have a friend is to be one." —Ralph Waldo Emerson

For timeless wisdom Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "'We'll be friends forever, won't we, Pooh?' Asked Piglet. 'Even longer,' Pooh answered." —A.A. Milne (These Winnie the Pooh quotes will pull on your heartstrings.)

For always Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "You've got a friend in me." —Toy Story

For being picky Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A friend to all is a friend to none." ―Aristotle

For your health Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Friends are medicine for a wounded heart, and vitamins for a hopeful soul." —Steve Maraboli

For your other half Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "In my friend, I find a second self." —Isabel Norton

For getting through everything

"Things are never quite as scary when you have a best friend." —Bill Watterson

For pointing out what matters

"That was what a best friend did: hold up a mirror and show you your heart." —Kristin Hannah

For real talk

"Friends make you smile—best friends make you giggle 'til you pee your pants." —Terri Guillemets

For your darkest hour

"A friend is the one who comes in when the whole world has gone out." —Grace Pulpit

For who knows you

"What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies." —Aristotle

For preserving your friendships

"Hold a true friend with both your hands." —Nigerian Proverb (Here are the science-backed reasons why these kinds of friendships are so healthy for us.)

For the page turners

"Are we not like two volumes of one book?" —Marceline Desbordes-Valmore

For the family you choose

"Friends are relatives you make for yourself." —Eustache Deschamps

For being your voice of reason

"Only your real friends will tell you when your face is dirty." —Sicilian Proverb

