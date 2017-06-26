12 Ridiculously Adorable Live Animal Cams to Get You Through the Work Day
Live animal web cams have taken off and (happily) taken over our work lives—here, we rounded up the best animal cams on the web for your guilty viewing pleasure.
Let's start with April, because she's still super fun to watchIf your eyes weren't glued to the Internet watching April the giraffe give birth at the beginning of 2017, don't worry. Here's a link to watch April's 24/7 giraffe cam all day. The updated giraffe cam feed is adorable enough to garner sponsorship from major companies like Toys 'R Us, so you know it's worthy of keeping the tab open at work (plus it'll feel good to give your support and attention to an endangered species).
You can watch sloths move even slower than you at workNothing builds confidence quite like feeling like you're the best at something. If you need to compare yourself to a slower creature to build up work-related self esteem, good news—one of the best live animal cams out there is of a two-toed sloth named Cocoa and his buddies. You're welcome.
Watch these sea otters live the vacation you should be takingIf you're sitting at your desk Googling live animal cams because you desperately need a break, that's likely a sign you need a vacation. If you can't actually take one, don't worry. Watching these cutesy sea otters live their best lives will be spackle on your emotional cracks.
iPanda Live is the most important Asian export of all timeIf this is what globalization is, we're here for it, because there's a 24/7 panda cam coming straight out of Asia and it'll breathe new life into you while you watch from your desk. Pandas are ridiculously cute to begin with, but few people know about their scientifically proven ability to make spreadsheets more interesting.
You can watch waddlers all dayThe very same source of live animal cams responsible for the sweet sea otters, Monterey Bay Aquarium, also offers a relatively under-appreciated penguin cam, which is everything you'll ever need to see and feel when the AC in your office is busted again this summer. You can thank us later.
We don't think you're ready for this jellyJust kidding. You're totally ready for it. You've waited your whole life for a jellyfish cam, haven't you? We know we have. Wiggle it, just a little bit, dear jellies.
OMG there's a beluga whale cam!Maybe you're the king of middle management, but there's nothing quite like watching live animal cams that show you rare and truly hard to find animals like beluga whales. This cam is placed just outside the beluga tank, so from time to time you may catch Georgia Aquarium visitors picking their noses too. Double the fun.
This tiger cam might inspire you to doze offAs if working didn't make you crave naps enough, this tiger cam is supposed to be live action fun, but it's more like a super cute cuddle cam featuring a giant orange house cat. If you're feeling blue or frustrated, watching this guy relax and purr will take the edge off.
Stop what you're doing—elephant cams exist!Grab an extra large coffee from the break room and get ready for the most important safari animal cam of all time—the elephant cam at the San Diego Zoo. It's everything you've ever wanted out of watching The Lion King and then some.
Condor cam will teach you to be more cutthroat at workLiterally hours and hours and hours of vulture footage awaits you over at the Condor cam feed. It'll be disgusting and the opposite of cute, but it may teach you a thing or two about climbing the corporate ladder. Can you handle it? https://twitter.com/sdzglobal/status/645670205000187904
Cutting leaves, shredding docs, what's the difference?If you need a good animal cam to watch while you're shredding documents, head over to the Houston Zoo's leafcutter ant cam. You'll feel instantly unified with nature. Also, we need to know who the genius responsible for this is.
Is that a flamingo in your cubicle?Why yes, yes it is. There's a 24/7 live action flamingo cam that'll inspire you to be your most elegant, rhythmic self at your desk. Maybe the old you showed up to work as a schlep, but post-flamingo cam you glides gracefully through the work day.
