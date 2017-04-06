via itunesThe great thing about podcasts is that they don’t have to appeal to an enormous audience. Some do, of course, but some are more fine-tuned. Add to that, you can listen wherever and whenever you want to, and that most podcasts, even if they’re no longer being created, usually remain available forever online. They’re great entertainment, they’re free, and if you haven’t already tried them, head to iTunes or Google Play Music or any of the other readily available apps, and try some now. Not to mention, they’re also a great way to make your commute go by fast.

If you’re new to podcasts, try one of these:

This American Life — One of the great granddaddies of podcasting, poking around in the oddest corners of the American scene.

Serial — The true crime podcast that brought podcasts into mainstream news.

Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me! — The weekly comedy news show that is the leader of NPR's great lineup.

Fresh Air — The best interviews from the radio show, covering a broad range of writers and celebrities.

After these whet your appetite, try some of these: