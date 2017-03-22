Oxyphenbutazone: a type of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com This is theoretically the highest-scoring word in Scrabble—hooked to the right words, it would earn a whopping 1,778 points, found Dan Stock of Ohio. But it would require perfect placement of eight other tiles, so it’s never actually been played in a real game.

Muzjiks: a Russian peasant Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com With this alternate spelling of muzhiks, Jesse Inman earned the record of the highest-scoring opening Scrabble word ever played in 2008. Check out these other almost-extinct words you should start using.

Qi: the energy of life flowing through the body Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com When you’ve been holding on to that Q for way too long, just get rid of it with this easy-peasy two-letter word that doesn’t even require a U. Add an S at your next turn to take advantage of that 10-point Q all over again.

Qat: a shrub that grows in the Middle East and Africa Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Q with no U? You’re in luck—“qat” makes it easy to get rid of that tricky letter. When your friends question you, make sure to pronounce it right ("kaht"), and don't miss these other common words even smart people mispronounce.

Xi: letter in the Greek alphabet Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com You know “ax,” “ex,” and “ox,” but when your only vowel is an I, you’ve got options.

Xu: coin that used to be minted in South Vietnam Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t get stuck with that X!

Phpht: interjection Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com No vowels? No problem! Other long consonant-only options include crwth, byrls, fyrds, ghyll, and xylyl.

Zuz: ancient Hebrew coin Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Super Scrabble players curse the days they get two Zs. “Pizza” and “fuzz” are obvious choices, but you can get rid of those pesky letters even quicker with this three-letter word.

Cwm: cirque, a half-open hollow on a mountainside Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com When you’re stuck with all consonants, you don’t have too many options, especially if you don’t have a Y either. Enter cwm to save the day, or even tsk, brr, pht, zzz, nth, or shh. Don't miss these other fancy words that make you sound smarter.



