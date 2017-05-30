7 Self-Help Books for People Who Can’t Stand Self-Help Books
These self-help books are unorthodox and NSFW, but they tell you exactly what you need to hear to get your butt in gear.
You're A Badassvia barnesandnoble.com Chock-full of direct language, plenty of cuss words, and simple, digestible quotes, the new book, You're a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start living an Awesome Life, delves straight into what you need to do to ensure you live life as the best version of yourself. The self-help book is easy to read and reminds you of life lessons you know, but perhaps did not grasp the first time.
UnFu*k Yourselfvia barnesandnoble.com If the title of this book didn't tell you it wasn't politically correct, we don't know what to tell you. What we can say is that this book by Gary John Bishop will guide you in how to deal with divorce, loss, failure, health, work place woes, and more. UnFu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and Into Your Life will give you the power back in tackling life and teach you how to deal with your problems by taking responsibility.
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ckvia barnesandnoble.com Hate perpetually cheerful people? The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living A Good Life is the book for you. Author and blogger Mark Manson shows us that we don't have to be positive all the time in order to live a happy life. In fact, Manson tells people to accept the idea that life is tough and we have to learn to deal with it.
Content continues below ad
F*ck Feelingsvia barnesandnoble.com Co-authored by a psychiatrist and a comedy writer, F*ck Feelings: One Shrink's Practical Advice for Managing All Life's Impossible Problems lets you know when your wishes are unrealistic and how to instead change your focus to the things that are actually within your control.
Get Your Sh*t Togethervia barnesandnoble.com Sarah Knight tells you like it is when you need a good kick in the pants. This book helps you get off the couch, go to the gym, apply for that job you've always wanted, start that passion project you've been dreaming of, and as the full title (Get Your Sh*t Together: How to Stop Worrying About What You Should Do So You Can Finish What You Need to Do and Start Doing What You Want to Do) says, get your affairs in order. If you need a book to hold you accountable and be firm, this is it.
Boss Bitchvia barnesandnoble.com This book written by Nicole Lapin is a sassy guide that actually details a plan for success. It is geared to women and encourages them to be the boss of their own careers and their lives. It won't baby you, but Boss Bitch: A Simple 12-Step Plan to Take Charge of Your Career gives advice from an author who is a financial expert and entrepreneur. Can you say, "All hail the Girl Boss?"
Content continues below ad
Hardcore Self Help: F**k Anxiety (Volume 1)via barnesandnoble.com When you're ready to tackle anxiety head on, but don't want a lecture, reach for this tome. Author Robert Duff, Ph.D, knows it can be challenging to get through most self-help books because they tend to be preachy and chore like. Not Hardcore Self Help: F**k Anxiety. Duff speaks to you like your best friend would, so you know there will be tons of cussing, humor, advice, and a get-your-life-together attitude.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.