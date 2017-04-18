Obi-Wan Kenobi sripfoto/shutterstock "Your eyes can deceive you; don’t trust them."—Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope "Your eyes can deceive you; don’t trust them."—Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope These are the best movie quotes of all time

Yoda sripfoto/shutterstock "Try not. Do—or do not. There is no try."—Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Han Solo sripfoto/shutterstock "Never tell me the odds."—Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Yoda sripfoto/shutterstock "Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny."—Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Yoda sripfoto/shutterstock "Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering."—Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Qui-Gon Jinn sripfoto/shutterstock "There's always a bigger fish."—Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Darth Vader sripfoto/shutterstock "I find your lack of faith disturbing."—Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Luke Skywalker sripfoto/shutterstock "Let go of your hate."—Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Obi-Wan Kenobi sripfoto/shutterstock "Who's the more foolish; the fool, or the fool who follows him?" —Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Anakin sripfoto/shutterstock Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is essential to a Jedi's life. So you might say that we are encouraged to love."—Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Queen Amidala sripfoto/shutterstock "I was not elected to watch my people suffer and die while you discuss this invasion in a committee."—Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Qui-Gon Jinn sripfoto/shutterstock "Your focus determines your reality."—Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Queen Amidala sripfoto/shutterstock "So this is how liberty dies…with thunderous applause."—Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Yoda sripfoto/shutterstock "In a dark place we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights our way."—Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Han Solo sripfoto/shutterstock "Great, kid. Don't get cocky."—Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Yoda sripfoto/shutterstock "The fear of loss is a path to the dark side."—Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Yoda sripfoto/shutterstock "That is why you fail."—Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

