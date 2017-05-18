These 13 Bizarre Facts About Dreams Might Keep You Up at Night
Your dreams can be affected by when you dream, whether you smoke, your mental health, and more. And, by the way, man is not the only animal that dreams.
We all do itGeorge Rudy/ShutterstockDreaming is a natural brain function, and all human beings do it. But some people never remember their dreams, according to experts. Your dreams have meanings as well. This is what they reveal about you.
The longest dreams happen in the a.m.Nenad Aksic/ShutterstockThe longest dreams—up to 45 minutes long—usually occur in the morning. There are certain things you can do before you go to bed to control your dreams. Try them out!
Time spend dreaminghiroshi teshigawara/ShutterstockAverage amount of time spent dreaming per night: 1 1⁄2 to 2 hours. Some people dream during the day as well. This is what your daydreams reveal about you.
Content continues below ad
Dreams tend to be negativePhotographee.eu/ShutterstockNegative emotions, such as anxiety, are more commonly felt during dreams than positive ones. If you're having trouble sleeping because of stress try these tips to get a better night's sleep.
You become sexually arousedsirtravelalot/ShutterstockPsychologists say that both men and women become sexually aroused while dreaming (even if the dream has no sexual content).
Smoking can affect your dreamsphonrat/ShutterstockPeople who have quit a longtime smoking habit report having very vivid dreams for several weeks after stopping.
Content continues below ad
Schizophrenics experience 'waking dreams'riopatuca/ShutterstockScientists believe schizophrenics suffer from irregular REM sleep, and that the hallucinations and delusions they experience may actually be "waking dreams."
Nightmares during pregnancy are goodSyda Productions/ShutterstockStudies show that women who experience nightmares during pregnancy have easier births than women who don't.
Joy, mirth, musicAntonio Guillem/ShutterstockThe Old English word dream, which etymologists believe is the origin of our word dream, meant "joy," "mirth," or "music."
Content continues below ad
The soul is awakeMonkey Business Images/ShutterstockThe Raramuri people of northern Mexico believe that dreams are the result of one’s soul "waking" or "sobering," and seeing the world more clearly than usual. (Raramuri families often wake up and discuss their dreams during the night.)
Birds also dreamNipa Noymol/ShutterstockBirds, like humans, experience rapid eye movement (REM) during sleep and show brain wave activity similar to that of humans. This suggests that birds dream.
Reptiles also dreamRadu Bercan/ShutterstockReptiles also experience brain activity during sleep that suggests they too may dream. (Fish do not.)
Content continues below ad
One President dreamed that he was paralyzedFor most of his life, President Lyndon Johnson had nightmares that he was paralyzed.
Looking for more amazing facts and good laughs? Check out the latest Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader® titles at bathroomreader.com.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.