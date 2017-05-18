These 13 Bizarre Facts About Dreams Might Keep You Up at Night

We all do it George Rudy/Shutterstock Dreaming is a natural brain function, and all human beings do it. But some people never remember their dreams, according to experts. Your dreams have meanings as well. This is Dreaming is a natural brain function, and all human beings do it. But some people never remember their dreams, according to experts. Your dreams have meanings as well. This is what they reveal about you

The longest dreams—up to 45 minutes long—usually occur in the morning. There are certain things you can do before you go to bed to control your dreams . Try them out!

Average amount of time spent dreaming per night: 1 1⁄2 to 2 hours. Some people dream during the day as well. This is what your daydreams reveal about you

Negative emotions, such as anxiety, are more commonly felt during dreams than positive ones. If you're having trouble sleeping because of stress try these tips to get a better night's sleep

Psychologists say that both men and women become sexually aroused while dreaming (even if the dream has no sexual content).

People who have quit a longtime smoking habit report having very vivid dreams for several weeks after stopping.

Scientists believe schizophrenics suffer from irregular REM sleep, and that the hallucinations and delusions they experience may actually be "waking dreams."

Studies show that women who experience nightmares during pregnancy have easier births than women who don't.

The Old English word dream, which etymologists believe is the origin of our word dream, meant "joy," "mirth," or "music."

The Raramuri people of northern Mexico believe that dreams are the result of one's soul "waking" or "sobering," and seeing the world more clearly than usual. (Raramuri families often wake up and discuss their dreams during the night.)

Birds, like humans, experience rapid eye movement (REM) during sleep and show brain wave activity similar to that of humans. This suggests that birds dream.

Reptiles also experience brain activity during sleep that suggests they too may dream. (Fish do not.)

