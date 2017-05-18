These 13 Bizarre Facts About Dreams Might Keep You Up at Night

Your dreams can be affected by when you dream, whether you smoke, your mental health, and more. And, by the way, man is not the only animal that dreams.

We all do it

sleepingGeorge Rudy/ShutterstockDreaming is a natural brain function, and all human beings do it. But some people never remember their dreams, according to experts. Your dreams have meanings as well. This is what they reveal about you.

The longest dreams happen in the a.m.

sleepingNenad Aksic/ShutterstockThe longest dreams—up to 45 minutes long—usually occur in the morning. There are certain things you can do before you go to bed to control your dreams. Try them out!

Time spend dreaming

daydreamhiroshi teshigawara/ShutterstockAverage amount of time spent dreaming per night: 1 1⁄2 to 2 hours. Some people dream during the day as well. This is what your daydreams reveal about you.

Dreams tend to be negative

anxiousPhotographee.eu/ShutterstockNegative emotions, such as anxiety, are more commonly felt during dreams than positive ones. If you're having trouble sleeping because of stress try these tips to get a better night's sleep.

You become sexually aroused

inbedsirtravelalot/ShutterstockPsychologists say that both men and women become sexually aroused while dreaming (even if the dream has no sexual content).

Smoking can affect your dreams

cigarettephonrat/ShutterstockPeople who have quit a longtime smoking habit report having very vivid dreams for several weeks after stopping.

Schizophrenics experience 'waking dreams'

brainmonitorriopatuca/ShutterstockScientists believe schizophrenics suffer from irregular REM sleep, and that the hallucinations and delusions they experience may actually be "waking dreams."

Nightmares during pregnancy are good

pregnantSyda Productions/ShutterstockStudies show that women who experience nightmares during pregnancy have easier births than women who don't.

Joy, mirth, music

wakingupAntonio Guillem/ShutterstockThe Old English word dream, which etymologists believe is the origin of our word dream, meant "joy," "mirth," or "music."

The soul is awake

meditationMonkey Business Images/ShutterstockThe Raramuri people of northern Mexico believe that dreams are the result of one’s soul "waking" or "sobering," and seeing the world more clearly than usual. (Raramuri families often wake up and discuss their dreams during the night.)

Birds also dream

birdsNipa Noymol/ShutterstockBirds, like humans, experience rapid eye movement (REM) during sleep and show brain wave activity similar to that of humans. This suggests that birds dream.

Reptiles also dream

reptileRadu Bercan/ShutterstockReptiles also experience brain activity during sleep that suggests they too may dream. (Fish do not.)

One President dreamed that he was paralyzed

For most of his life, President Lyndon Johnson had nightmares that he was paralyzed.  

