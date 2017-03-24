Here’s What Happens When Bookstore Employees Get Bored
You can't judge a book by its cover, but you can take pictures with them!
Given that the French invented both trompe-l’œil and being cool, you may not be surprised that one of France’s oldest bookstores is burning up Instagram with book-based, optical illusion awesomeness. Employees of the Librairie Mollat, which opened in Bordeaux in 1896 as France’s first independent bookstore, are seamlessly integrating book covers with real life in a photo series that will make any bibliophile beam.
Below, find some of our favorite photos from the good employees of Librairie Mollat, and to your eyes we say bon appétit!
Courtesy librairie mollat
Courtesy librairie mollat
Courtesy librairie mollat
Courtesy librairie mollat
Courtesy librairie mollatCourtesy librairie mollat
Courtesy librairie mollat
Courtesy librairie mollat
Courtesy librairie mollat
Courtesy librairie mollat
Courtesy librairie mollat
Courtesy librairie mollat
Courtesy librairie mollat
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.