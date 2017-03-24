Here’s What Happens When Bookstore Employees Get Bored

You can't judge a book by its cover, but you can take pictures with them!

Given that the French invented both trompe-l’œil and being cool, you may not be surprised that one of France’s oldest bookstores is burning up Instagram with book-based, optical illusion awesomeness. Employees of the Librairie Mollat, which opened in Bordeaux in 1896 as France’s first independent bookstore, are seamlessly integrating book covers with real life in a photo series that will make any bibliophile beam.

Below, find some of our favorite photos from the good employees of  Librairie Mollat, and to your eyes we say bon appétit!

