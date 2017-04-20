Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Royal blue dresses are chosen by spirited brides

Oleksandr Lipko/Shutterstock

Cangemi says fans of royal blue dresses (and sapphire, for that matter), can be described as "enthusiastic and spirited." We bet your bridesmaid lineup comes straight from your college sorority. While everyone at the wedding cheers you on, you'll spend the night making sure your guests feel beautiful and appreciated. This bride "prefers cooler weather and wants her maids to add a hint of drama and glam to the wedding," says Gulic.