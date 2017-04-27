After a three-year drought, Southern California is bursting with wildflowers that can finally flourish.

Plains around the area, including Carrizo Plain, Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, and Anza Borrego State Park are prime spots to see the “super bloom.” Since getting almost 10 inches of rain over the winter, those parks are bursting with dozens of flower species. Phacelia, coreopsis, tidy tips, and more create a bright blanket of purple, yellow, and orange that looks like it belongs in a fantasy land.

The wildflowers are so vibrant that it can be seen from space, but photographers here on Earth can’t get enough either. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best super bloom snaps on Instagram.

#californiasuperbloom A post shared by Hannah✨Ray of Sunshine (@glittergoodiez) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

✨ Superbloom fantasy land at Carrizo Plain! ✨ Just got back, so get ready for wildflower photos! A post shared by @sstolte on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Obligatory superbloom picture. #californiasuperbloom #lakeelsinore A post shared by Angie Schwartz (@angie_schwartz) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

California Super Bloom 2017 // 📸 taken by our very own @_lynkim @landscapearch @socalasla #wlam2017 #superbloom A post shared by MJS Landscape Architecture (@mjs_la) on Apr 25, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT