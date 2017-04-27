The Most Gorgeous Instagram Photos from California’s Super Bloom
Wildflower lovers, feast your eyes on these beauties.
After a three-year drought, Southern California is bursting with wildflowers that can finally flourish.
Plains around the area, including Carrizo Plain, Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, and Anza Borrego State Park are prime spots to see the “super bloom.” Since getting almost 10 inches of rain over the winter, those parks are bursting with dozens of flower species. Phacelia, coreopsis, tidy tips, and more create a bright blanket of purple, yellow, and orange that looks like it belongs in a fantasy land.
The wildflowers are so vibrant that it can be seen from space, but photographers here on Earth can’t get enough either. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best super bloom snaps on Instagram.
"The super bloom has migrated north to California's Central Valley and the show is simply indescribable at the Carrizo Plain National Monument. The Valley floor has endless expanses of yellows and purples from coreopsis, tidy tips and phacelia, with smaller patches of dozens of other species. Not to be outdone, the Temblor Range is painted with swaths of orange, yellow and purple like something out of a storybook. I have never seen such a spectacular array of blooms. Ever." Carrizo Plain National Monument is one of the best kept secrets in California. Only a few hours from Los Angeles, the Carrizo Plain offers visitors a rare chance to be alone with nature. Some visitors say you can "hear the silence." The plain is home to diverse communities of wildlife and plant species including several listed as threatened or endangered and is an area culturally important to Native Americans. . Plan your trip today to see wildflowers carpet the valley floor and check out our NEW Snapchat filter while you're there! Be sure to come with a full tank of gas when you visit and call (805) 475-2035 24/7 for updated flowers reports, road conditions and closures. Photo and quote by Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management . . . #california #carrizo #trackthebloom #superbloom #wildflower #photography #scenic #nature #visitcalifornia #getoutside #californiagems
Poppy explosion!! #escape #explore#poppyreserve #liveauthentic#lifeofadventure #californiasuperbloom #greettheoutdoors #wildernessculture#instagood #igdaily #socality #ig_daily#adventurethatislife #travel #adventure #vsco #earthofficial #superbloom #livefolk #exploremore #fineartprints #fineartphotos #naturephotos #californiapoppies #californiawildflowers #antelopevalley #vscocam #fineartlandscape #fineartphotos #poppies #CASuperbloom
Last post of our wildflower love-in week… and what a flower power showstopper! These are the Temblor Mountains / Carrizo National Monument in California. This is how they have looked over the past few weeks due to one of the best California Superblooms ever. We recently wrote about this unbelievable display of flora for a new book out this summer – The Bucket List: 1,000 Adventures Big and Small. Wildflower wandering is way up there in our wish list of things to do and see. Who wouldn't want to get lost in this kaleidoscopic expanse of daisies, blazing stars, phacelias, Californian poppies, lupine, sun cups, delphinium, fiddleneck and wild onion to name a few stars of the show? Apparently this is what much of the Central Valley looked like before agriculture moved in. Of such a display, the great Scottish-American naturalist John Muir once said if you walked across it in March, April or May, one footstep would press a hundred flowers. One day, John, we will. For more info see the Bureau of Land Management's Carrizo National Monument webpage from where we found this amazing 📷 of the Superbloom 2017 by BLM wilderness specialist and photographer Bob Wick. Thanks for sharing Bob. #wildflowerlove #superbloom #superbloom2017 #temblorrange #temblormountains #carrizoplain #californiasuperbloom #bucketlist #thebucketlist #1000adventuresbigandsmall #californiadreaming #flowerpower #flowerpowernow #abotanicalgirl #abotanicalworld #theherbariumproject
Featured Friday photo by: @exploremorenature Thanks for tagging! The hills of Chino Hills State Park are on fire with color because of the latest #superbloom. A superbloom is a California event which turns our normally stale deserts into a sprawling landscape filled with color as far as the eye can see. This location is a bit farther from LA in the Riverside County, but the fields of orange and purples have attracted people from all over the California coast. Please remember to respect the flowers and leave no trace, there have been reports of people leaving cans and trash on the trails here. Lastly, there is one more area closer to LA which soon will be blooming mid-April. We'll be covering the superbloom in that area too if you're looking for a closer option. Happy St. Patrick day! 💚
