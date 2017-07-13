These 10 Nostalgic Photos Capture the Magic of Childhood
These photos of kids playing, spending time with friends and family, and celebrating in the mid-20th century will bring you right back to the good old days!
Have sled, will travelCourtesy Mary Brown/Reminisce“My children Bruce and Debbie could hardly wait to take their new sled out on a snowy January morning in 1968. The snow was packed just right in the lane, and they had so much fun!” –Mary Brown, Flat Rock, IL, Reminisce Extra January 2014 Here are some great ways to spend a snow day with your family.
Make the world your playgroundCourtesy Bruce Williams/ReminisceTo brothers Hilen and Bruce Williams, the well cover in their backyard was not a well cover; it was the Wild West! “It’s 1960, and we’re setting up figures from our cowboys and Indians set.” –Bruce Williams, Bethany, MO, Reminisce Extra September 2016 Check out these adorable photos of kids playing before technology took over.
Happy Independence DayCourtesy Louis A. Alt Jr./Reminisce"Growing up in the Woodside section of Queens, New York, my friends and I made a mini U.N., and woe to me if I refused to play with anyone. My dad took this picture on July 4, circa 1954. It shows just how real the melting pot image of America was—and that my urban cowboy look was good for getting the girls." –Louis A. Alt Jr., Union, NJ, Reminisce June/July 2016 Here are some fun Fourth of July games your kids will love.
Story time with sisReminisce Magazine “This was the usual scene before bedtime in 1948. I read fairy tales to my sister Susie in my scariest voice, while our brother Fred pretended he wasn’t listening. Mom made that bear for Susie, and she never put it down." –Judy Sikorski (far left), Rossford, OH, Reminisce December 2015/January 2016
The elephant in the roomReminisce Magazine Why build a snowman when you can build a snow elephant? During a 1964 snowstorm in Massachusetts, siblings Jean, Don, and Greg Pippin pose with their massive creation. "The Pippins and their parents built this six-foot-long pachyderm out of snow over two days and even got their picture in the local paper." –Reminisce December 2015/January 2016 Next time you're making a snowman (or elephant), try out this awesome shoveling hack.
Sweet rideCourtesy Earl Vandigrifft/Reminisce“My dad, Walter Vandigrifft, hand-built this child-size convertible for me in 1941. When he unveiled my new automobile—complete with hood ornament—I became the envy of every child in my Atlanta neighborhood.” –Earl Vandigrifft, Albany, OH, Reminisce Extra March 2014
Here comes Peter CottontailReminisce Magazine"After a fruitful Easter egg hunt on Grider Field air base (sometime during World War II), Patsy Pipkin (center left) poses with two sisters, three cousins, a neighbor boy, and their young aunt, Beth." –Patsy Pipkin, Reminisce April/May 2016 Before your next Easter egg hunt, check out this ranking of the healthiest—and unhealthiest—Easter candies.
Good friends, good memoriesCourtesy Wendell Crockett/ReminiscePaul Pariseau (left), Darold Pariseau (right), and Wendell Crockett were inseparable as kids. Sadly, the Pariseau brothers moved to California in the 1940s, but the story didn't end there: “A few years ago, Darold and his wife came back and we reconnected. Good friends, good memories.” –Wendell Crockett, Charlton, MA, Reminisce Extra, March 2017 Check out this friendship advice from lifelong friends.
