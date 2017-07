Have sled, will travel Courtesy Mary Brown/Reminisce “My children Bruce and Debbie could hardly wait to take their new sled out on a snowy January morning in 1968. The snow was packed just right in the lane, and they had so much fun!” –Mary Brown, Flat Rock, IL, Reminisce Extra January 2014 Here are some “My children Bruce and Debbie could hardly wait to take their new sled out on a snowy January morning in 1968. The snow was packed just right in the lane, and they had so much fun!” –Mary Brown, Flat Rock, IL, Reminisce Extra January 2014 Here are some great ways to spend a snow day with your family

Make the world your playground Courtesy Bruce Williams/Reminisce To brothers Hilen and Bruce Williams, the well cover in their backyard was not a well cover; it was the Wild West! "It's 1960, and we're setting up figures from our cowboys and Indians set." –Bruce Williams, Bethany, MO, Reminisce Extra September 2016

Happy Independence Day Courtesy Louis A. Alt Jr./Reminisce "Growing up in the Woodside section of Queens, New York, my friends and I made a mini U.N., and woe to me if I refused to play with anyone. My dad took this picture on July 4, circa 1954. It shows just how real the melting pot image of America was—and that my urban cowboy look was good for getting the girls." –Louis A. Alt Jr., Union, NJ, Reminisce June/July 2016

Story time with sis Reminisce Magazine "This was the usual scene before bedtime in 1948. I read fairy tales to my sister Susie in my scariest voice, while our brother Fred pretended he wasn't listening. Mom made that bear for Susie, and she never put it down." –Judy Sikorski (far left), Rossford, OH, Reminisce December 2015/January 2016

The elephant in the room Reminisce Magazine Why build a snowman when you can build a snow elephant? During a 1964 snowstorm in Massachusetts, siblings Jean, Don, and Greg Pippin pose with their massive creation. "The Pippins and their parents built this six-foot-long pachyderm out of snow over two days and even got their picture in the local paper." –Reminisce December 2015/January 2016

Sweet ride Courtesy Earl Vandigrifft/Reminisce "My dad, Walter Vandigrifft, hand-built this child-size convertible for me in 1941. When he unveiled my new automobile—complete with hood ornament—I became the envy of every child in my Atlanta neighborhood." –Earl Vandigrifft, Albany, OH, Reminisce Extra March 2014

Here comes Peter Cottontail Reminisce Magazine "After a fruitful Easter egg hunt on Grider Field air base (sometime during World War II), Patsy Pipkin (center left) poses with two sisters, three cousins, a neighbor boy, and their young aunt, Beth." –Patsy Pipkin, Reminisce April/May 2016

Fish like a girl Courtesy Bruce Thompson/Reminisce "Our younger daughter, Robin, loved being outside. Here she proudly shows off the catch of the day during a family camping trip in 1963." –Bruce Thompson, Waukesha, WI, Reminisce August/September 2014

Who better to keep the monsters away than your own cuddly monster? Courtesy Mary Scott/Reminisce "Grover kept my son, Jason, safe and secure many nights. This photo was taken in 1979, when Jason was so sick that he wanted to stay at Grammy's house. Nothing like a loving Grammy and Grover to make you feel better!" –Mary Scott, Hooksett, NH, Reminisce Extra, September 2014

