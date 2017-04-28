13 Classic Shows You Didn’t Know You Could Watch on Netflix
Grab some popcorn and get ready to stream a whole lot of nostalgia.
The Twilight Zone (4 seasons)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock The only genre scarier than horror is psychological thriller—and The Twilight Zone covers both. The vintage episodes may not qualify as the scariest movies of all time, but they definitely make you want to sleep with the lights on.
Star Trek (3 seasons)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock Good news, Trekkers: Netflix has the original Star Trek, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, AND Enterprise. So whether you prefer the classic series or a more modern spin-off, you can live long and prosper with your favorite Star Trek show. (These real experiments sound like something out of science fiction.)
The Dick Van Dyke Show (5 seasons)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock Before he was Bert in Mary Poppins (which is getting a sequel, in case you didn’t hear), Dick Van Dyke was Rob Petrie, the head writer on a variety TV show trying to balance his career and home life with his wife and son. A comedy about the making of a comedy based on creator Carl Reiner’s experiences as a writer for comedies—talk about a real-life inception.
The Andy Griffith Show (8 seasons)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock Sometimes the smallest towns are the most interesting, and that’s especially true of Mayberry, North Carolina. Trouble always finds a way to show up in the fictional setting for The Andy Griffith Show, whether as local moonshiners or out-of-town criminals. But no one’s better than Sheriff Andy Taylor at restoring the peace of his beloved sleepy town.
Cheers (11 seasons)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock After a long, busy day of trying to make your way in the world, wouldn’t you like to get away? Maybe to a place where everybody knows your name? Netflix has you covered with all 275 episodes of Cheers and its iconic Boston bar. Or as they say in Poland, “Na zdrowie!” For more translations, here’s how to say “cheers” around the world.
Frasier (11 seasons)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock A spinoff of Cheers, Frasier follows Frasier Crane starting his new life in Seattle, where he hosts a psychiatry talk show on the radio. He shares valuable advice and wisdom (and wit) with callers, though the show’s portrayal of Botox is actually a misconception that dermatologists want you to stop believing.
Twin Peaks (2 seasons)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock Fans of thriller books will be drawn in by this crime drama with a mix of horror and mystery. Murder, drugs, revenge: What more can you ask for from a TV show? When you’re done with these seasons on Netflix, check out the follow-up 1992 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and the upcoming continuation of the original series, premiering on Showtime in May of 2017.
MacGyver (7 seasons)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock There’s nothing MacGyver can’t do. He can deflect lasers using binoculars. He can make dynamite out of sugar and weed killer. Of course, his trusty Swiss Army knife and duct tape also come in handy. You can watch the entire series of the secret agent’s uncanny knack for improvisation in the name of fighting crime.
The Wonder Years (6 seasons)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock We all get by with a little help from our friends, so why not celebrate those friendships with a show that embodies that spirit? Netflix has all six seasons of Kevin (Fred Savage, still riding on his Princess Bride fame) and the whole Arnold family make their way through the turbulent ‘60s.
Freaks and Geeks (1 season)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock High school is rough for everyone—even, as we find out, for straight-A students like Lindsay Weir. Even though Freaks and Geeks was only on for one season, Lindsay and company certainly made a cultural impact. Time magazine named it one of the 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time, and TV Guide put it as number one on its list of shows that were cancelled too soon.
Bill Nye the Science Guy (1 collection)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock When Bill Nye isn’t giving great life advice, he’s pretty busy educating the world on all things science. You can watch 31 episodes of his Disney kids’ TV show, Bill Nye, the Science Guy, which ran for five years on air in the ‘90s. Now there’s also the new Netflix original series, Bill Nye Saves the World, a reboot featuring all the scientific exploration from the original, plus new experts and celebrity guests.
Bob Ross (2 seasons)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock Who could forget that Afro and the happy little painter hiding underneath it? Netflix streams two Bob Ross collections, Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere and Chill with Bob Ross, each of which has 26 episodes. That’s 32 opportunities to let our good friend Bob brighten your mood with his relaxing voice and love of nature. (Did you know nature can actually make you healthier?)
Friends (8 seasons)via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock These iconic friends are always there for each other, and now Netflix is making sure they’ll be there for you. The entirety of this show is available for streaming, every wise crack from Chandler, every original song from Phoebe, and every wedding—failed and successful. Can’t get enough of the nostalgia? These quotes will make you miss your favorite TV shows and movies.
