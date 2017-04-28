Content continues below ad

MacGyver (7 seasons)

via imdb.com - Nikita Konashenkov/shutterstock

There’s nothing MacGyver can’t do. He can deflect lasers using binoculars. He can make dynamite out of sugar and weed killer. Of course, his trusty Swiss Army knife and duct tape also come in handy. You can watch the entire series of the secret agent’s uncanny knack for improvisation in the name of fighting crime.