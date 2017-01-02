The Surprising Reason Red Is the Official Color of Chinese New Year
Handing out those red envelopes on Chinese New Year has nothing to do with money.
iStock/curraheeshutter
From red lanterns to red envelopes, did you ever wonder why the color red is so popular in China, especially on the Chinese New Year? Legend has it that it all began with the Nian, a ferocious beast that would terrorize villagers on the New Year, eating crops, livestock, and even children. But villagers learned this half bull with a lion head was afraid of three things: fire, noise, and the color red. Nian was defeated and from then on the color red was considered to bring good luck and good fortune to all. Lucky for you, you don’t need to defeat a ferocious beast to celebrate the Chinese New Year, all you need to do is get your red on.
“Usually red lanterns are hung outside the doors to ward off bad luck,” suggests Karen Katz, author of the recently published picture book, My First Chinese New Year. “Also red cutout papers are used as decorations to hang on the walls. If you live near a Chinese neighborhood you should be able to purchase theses items, but if not, go online and order them. You can also make your own cutouts.”
Although the traditional art of paper-cut is handcrafted with a knife it’s easy to make your own red paper cutouts (Jianzhi) for the Chinese New Year at home. Similar to cutting out paper snowflakes, all you need are a sharp pair of scissors and some red paper to make these festive red Chinese New Year decorations to hang on your windows. And like snowflakes no paper cutouts are alike; in fact, some are amazing works of art that have been included in museum collections.
Still the most popular way to celebrate the Chinese New Year is to hand out red envelopes filled with money. However, like toys under the Christmas tree some traditions are meant for children and Chinese red envelopes are given to them to ward off evil spirits. Here are other Chinese New Year traditions we can all celebrate.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Watch This
More About Culture
Every Book Lover Will Love These Sweet Stories About Local Bookstores
Jerry Seinfeld once said, “A bookstore is one of the only pieces of physical evidence we have that people are still thinking.” Well, it appears we’re thinking less, because there are fewer and fewer bookstores around. Writer/artist and Reader’s Digest cartoonist Bob Eckstein seeks to rectify that with his wonderful homage to these temples of thought, Footnotes From the World’s Greatest Bookstores (Clarkson Potter). It’s chock-full of sweet, funny, and poignant stories. And a few celebrities make appearances, too.