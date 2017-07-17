Wearing Crazy Socks Is Scientifically Proven to Make You More Successful

Wearing brown socks with a black suit is seen as very taboo. But wearing bright green socks with little flamingos on them is something you are starting to see more men and women sporting. Not only will this bold fashion statement be turning a few heads, but it’s actually scientifically proven to make you more successful and confident. Make sure to avoid these outfit mistakes that make you look messy.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

In 2013, Harvard Business School conducted a survey studying people’s opinions on nonconformist behaviors. They looked into how people reacted to funky sneakers and distressed jeans being worn in a formal environment. Surprisingly, the reactions were all positive. They came to the conclusion that a nonconformist look is associated with higher status and success. So even if you only paid $5 for those neon socks that look like a game of Tetris, wear them loud and proud. If you want to trick people into thinking you’re successful, try these other fashion tricks.

Now that you know people perceive you as successful when you’re a nonconformist, you’ll also be more confident. Joshua I. Davis, a psychologist at Northwestern University, studied how the clothes you wear influence your behavior. He looked at people’s performance on a series of tests; some wearing lab coats, some not. Those wearing the lab coats felt smarter and performed much better.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

Even though you might be shy and living paycheck to paycheck, rock those crazy socks because you’ll have people fooled into thinking that you work on Wall Street and are super confident. Be brave, science is here to back up your fashion choices.

Source: businessinsider.com