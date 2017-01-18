These Adorable Bubblegum Machine Valentines Are Almost Too Cute to Give Away
These are way cooler than any store-bought card.
Courtesy Sprinkle Some Fun
To kids, Valentine’s Day means one thing—candy, and lots of it. Be their wish come true with these sweet mini gumball machine valentines.
Blogger Rachel from Sprinkle Some Fun created these mini gumball dispensers that blow our childhood construction paper cards way out of the water. A playful “I chews you” tag is one of the best love puns we’ve seen, and is sure to get a giggle from the whole class.
They look complicated, but actually come together in a snap. Fillable ornaments and a red paper cup base make it easy to create one for everyone on your kid’s card-exchange list. Best of all: These tiny candy dispensers are reusable, so your child and those classmates can keep them on hand long after their Kisses and lollipops are gone.
Head over to Sprinkle Some Fun for the full instructions, and check out these other awesome Valentine’s Day gifts.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Video
More About Culture
8 Signs You Share Way Too Much on Facebook
8 Ways to Turn Your Online Friends into Real-Life Besties
These 6 Hilarious Doodles by Former Presidents Are What Politics Needs Right Now
The president’s pen signs bills into law, affirms declarations of war, and, on occasion, draws happy little fishies. Like anyone else subjected to long, boring meetings, the Big Boss doodles. Here, from the book ‘Presidential Doodles’ by historian David Greenberg, are six essential executive scribbles.