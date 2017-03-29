QUIZ: Can You Answer These Basic Questions About Earth?
Chances are your school teachers covered all of these topics at least once. How many Earth facts can you remember?
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Culture
The Youth Organization That Keeps Churning Out Trailblazers—It’s Not the Girl Scouts
You might think Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, or the 4-H Club are just childhood activities, but wait till you hear how it made this actress, country star, celebrity chef and Facebook executive the trailblazers they are today.