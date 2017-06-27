As we approach the dog days of summer, many have resorted to donning shorts and tank tops and spending long hours in front of fans, A/C units, and local pools. But schoolboys in England are beating the heat in a rather unconventional way: They’re wearing skirts to school.

Students at the ISCA Academy, a secondary school in Exeter, asked school officials if they could modify their uniforms for the warm weather. Although temperatures have already reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit in their hometown, the boys were still required to wear pants.

“We’re not allowed to wear shorts, and I’m not sitting in trousers all day—it’s a bit hot,” one of the boys told BBC News.

However, the officials declined the boys’ request, saying that their shorts would not meet the academy’s dress code. So the boys took matters into their own hands. They showed up for class the next day wearing the girls’ uniforms, including the skirts. Well, skirts ARE a little breezier.

Most tweets supporting boys at Devon school wearing skirts to lessons in protest at not being allowed to put on shorts in heatwave. pic.twitter.com/POWm2oTUVj — Simon Hall (@SimonHallNews) June 22, 2017

“The weather has been so hot recently and it’s got to the point where my son is suffering,” Claire Reeves, one of the boys’ mothers, told DevonLive. “The girls are allowed to wear skirts all year round so I think it’s completely unfair that the boys can’t wear shorts. Boys just don’t have the option, and I am just really concerned about how the heat is going to affect him.”

Luckily, the protest has won some attention for their cause. Their Headteacher, Miss Aimee Mitchell, said they would consider revising the school’s uniform policy going forward.

“Shorts are not currently part of our uniform for boys, and I would not want to make any changes without consulting both students and their families,” she told DevonLive. “However, with hotter weather becoming more normal, I would be happy to consider a change for the future.”

