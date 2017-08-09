Myth: Male animals aren't nurturing

Although it's the female emperor penguin that lays the eggs, this mom takes off right after for a two-week ocean holiday to replenish nutrition levels. Who watches the kids while Mom is out regaining her strength? The poppa penguin, of course. Not only does he watch them, he actually holds the egg between the tops of his feet and his brooding pouch for those two months. He actually starves himself to prevent moving to avoid anything happening to his offspring. Now that's willpower.

Not to be outdone, Jacana fathers, another feathered friend, are also very giving of themselves. In fact, they hang around the nest long after the mommies take off for migration even taking care of eggs that were fertilized by other males.