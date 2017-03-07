Content continues below ad

The Guinness brewery signed a 9,000-year lease in Dublin.

In 1759, Arthur Guinness began brewing at the unoccupied St. James’s Gate Brewery, apparently liking the facilities enough to sign a 9,000-year lease on the building within a few months. At £45 per year, the lease was incredibly far-sighted—but became moot when the brewery expanded and had to buy up the underlying land outright.