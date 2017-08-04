Content continues below ad

William Faulkner was a high school dropout

The father of Southern Gothic literature was a high school dropout, alcoholic, and failed postal office worker—not, at first glance, most likely to win the Nobel Prize in literature. Faulkner wove his first great myths about himself, glorifying his Southern planter ancestors and claiming war injuries after World War I although he had never seen combat. But at first he didn't think anyone would be interested in literary fiction set in the American South. How wrong he was! Faulkner's career took off with dense, lyrical, revealing family sagas like Absolom, Absolom, As I Lay Dying and The Sound and the Fury all set in "Yoknapatawpha County," a thinly fictionalized version of his home town, Oxford, Mississippi. Oxford is now a frequent pilgrimage spot for Faulkner fans who apparently leave bottles of liquor on his grave as a tribute to "the father of Southern Gothic literature." Faulkner, who was notorious for drinking the cheapest bourbon he could find, would certainly appreciate the gesture. In fact, he might thank them right kindly.