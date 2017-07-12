Yev Haidamaka / Rd.com

Teens’ Instagram accounts are filled with pictures of them at the beach, their colorful acai bowls, and cute selfies. They love seeing the number of likes get higher and higher and get a confidence boost from people praising their flawless look or cute outfit in the comments.

But the younger generation is now creating Finstas, or fake Instagram accounts, to share content that they know they won’t be judged for. This social media platform might seem like it’s all fun and games, but many teens feel like they have to display a perfect version of themselves and get a lot of likes to fit in.

Enter the Finsta account. It’s a more personalized, private account that they only allow their closest friends to follow. They use it to post their silly and sometimes very personal moments in life. It’s not about what filter looks good or how many likes you can get on a particular photo. It’s just about being yourself.

Some people use their Finstas to stay out of the eyes of their parents and other adults that may follow them. Some even use an undercover name so that when searched only their “real” Instagram page will be found. But beware that privacy policies are always changing, and there is always a risk when putting something online. More importantly, make sure you never post these photos online.

It may seem like a lot of work to manage two separate Instagram pages, but, for the most part, it’s harmless fun. Still, too much time on social media can have negative effects on your brain. Here’s how to have a healthy relationship with social media.