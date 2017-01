Throughout her husband's presidency and even after, Nancy Reagan was a known fashionista, often shopping in Beverly Hills on famed Rodeo Drive in her later years. For her inauguration gown, she chose a one-shoulder James Galanos beaded sheath gown . This wasn't the first time Reagan wore Galanos. She donned his designs for her husband's gubernatorial inauguration ball as well. It was reported that Reagan's gown cost over $10,000 (although it's unlikely she paid for it). (Read about the romantic way Nancy and Ronald and other presidents and first ladies met .)