First Lady Fashion: 50+ Years of Stunning Inaugural Gowns
First Ladies have often been trendsetters, from Jackie O's pillbox hats to Michelle Obama's colorful, sleeveless styles. But before they changed fashion history, they were officially introduced to the world on Inauguration Day. Take a look back at some of the best inaugural gowns from the past 50 years.
Jacqueline Kennedy in her own design (1961)
Lady Bird Johnson in John Moore (1963)
Pat Nixon in Karen Stark for Harvey Berin (1969)
Betty Ford in Frankie Welch (1975)
Rosalynn Carter in Mary Matise for Jimmae (1977)
Nancy Reagan in James Galanos (1981)
Nancy Reagan in James Galanos (1985)
Barbara Bush in Arnold Scassi (1989)
Hillary Rodham Clinton in Sarah Phillips (1993)
Hillary Rodham Clinton in Oscar de la Renta (1997)
Laura Bush in Michael Faircloth (2001)
Laura Bush in Carolina Herrera (2005)
Michelle Obama in Jason Wu (2009)
Michelle Obama in Jason Wu (2013)
