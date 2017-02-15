These Fish Eye Pillows Are Exactly What You Need for a Good Night’s Sleep

Does the promise of good sleep sound fishy? These sleep masks beg to differ.

These-Fish-Eye-Pillows-Will-Put-You-Right-to-SleepCourtesy AliaGraceDolls

On those days when bedtime can’t come soon enough, why not wind down by slapping a fish on your face?

These quirky sleep masks from Etsy seller AliaGraceDolls come in a whimsical fish shape. After all, as shop owner Alia Grace writes, “Nothing beats the soothing feel of a cool fish on your face after a long hard day.” And we’re not talking cutesy, grinning flounders à la The Little Mermaid—these are amusingly realistic koi and rainbow trout.

As if their eccentric shape weren’t irresistible enough, these eye masks have some secret powers to help you relax. The sleep masks are stuffed with organic flaxseed and lavender, which has a calming effect that could help you sleep better. Heat the fish eye pillow in the microwave to make your catnap even cozier, or pop it in the fridge to cool down puffy, tired eyes. Made of 100 percent organic cotton, this sleep mask will feel soft and smooth against your face at any temperature.

Keep this conversation-starting pillow to yourself, or treat one of your overstressed, headache-prone friends. They will thank you later! Visit AliaGraceDolls for more.

 

