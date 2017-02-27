Avoid wearing bright patterns on areas you want to hide via underarmour.com.comTo get yourself pumped for the gym, you may feel inclined to throw on brightly colored, patterned workout clothes. Great for your psyche—not so much for your trouble spots. "While prints may be fun, they can highlight areas of the body we don't want highlighted," says Katie Dunlop, founder of the workout blog Love Sweat Fitness. "Most people avoid tight clothing when they don't want to show off their body, but dark, tight workout gear can actually enhance your figure and your workout," she says. We love the Under Armour UA Breathelux, which comes in four dark, flattering colors.

Slim your lower body with compression spandex via express.comWe'd all be less hesitant to run on the treadmill or climb the StairMaster if all those wobbly bits would just stay put, relatively speaking. The solution here is compression spandex. "If you have any insecurities about your lower body, solid, dark-colored spandex will be your best friend," Dunlop says. "There are tons of fitness pants out there that have some compression to help slim out your hips, butt, and thighs, which can boost your confidence and help you focus on the workout." Check out the Express Core Compression Crop Legging or the Nike Power Legend Compression Leggings to get your lower body fully nipped and tucked. If you do hop on the treadmill, avoid these workout mistakes that make trainers cringe.

Women with larger chests need underwire sports bras via victoriassecret.comBeing well-endowed is less of a blessing when it comes to exercise. To avoid the pain (literally) of bouncing around, developing stretch marks, and potentially sagging, it's best to always wear a sports bra with built-in support for aerobic exercise. "The right sports bra can make or break your workout," Dunlop says. "For women with a bigger chest, I always recommend an underwire bra. Unfortunately, they aren't usually the cutest bras out there, but you will be locked and loaded, and ready to get to work." Dunlop's favorite underwire bra is the Knockout by Victoria's Secret Front Close Sports Bra, which zips up the front, has a supportive underwire, and is built with structured cups. If you want to highlight your larger assets, Dunlop also raves about Lorna Jane sports bras, many of which have stylish straps, mesh detailing, and cute cutouts.

To perk up your booty, pay special attention to stitching via shop.publicmyth.comIf endless squats aren't yielding results as quickly as you'd like, there are alternative ways to give your tush a lift. For an instant boost, find shorts, leggings, and cropped pants with tight, curved stitching. While most workout clothes have straight stitching, these are cut specifically to surround, hug, and lift your assets. "The right stitching can add shape to your body and highlight the areas you want featured," Dunlop says. Her favorite better-booty leggings are the Livewire Leggings at Public Myth. "They're seriously so good!" she says.

If you have short legs, avoid cropped pants at all costs via fabletics.com Although your body will drastically transform on a plan like the Love Sweat Fitness Although your body will drastically transform on a plan like the Love Sweat Fitness 8-Week Hot Body Sweat Guide , one thing that won't change is the length of your legs. So if you want them to look longer, avoid cropped cuts. "You want to wear tight, full-length leggings," says Dunlop. "Crops don't do anyone with shorter legs any favors. If you are looking to slim out your thighs, go for a full-length legging with compression. The best ones I've found at a good price are from Fabletics , and they really suck everything in!" she says.

For smaller chests, wear medium padding via victoriassecret.com"Girls with small chest can often wear any type of bra while working out," begins Dunlop, "but it's still important to get some support, so I recommend wearing a bra with a light padding." That's right, even if you barely fill the smallest cup size, it's worth exercising with some support to avoid premature sagging and stretch marks. On the other hand, if you wear tight workout tops and want an added boost, the Victoria's Secret Ultimate Push-Up Sports Bra will magically boost your chest to bombshell status.

Know which styles are universally flattering via my.lornajane.com If you don't always have time to plan your daily workout outfit (and let's be honest, who does?), make sure you have a few universally flattering options to grab and go, and never have to fret about what you've packed in your gym bag (which should also include If you don't always have time to plan your daily workout outfit (and let's be honest, who does?), make sure you have a few universally flattering options to grab and go, and never have to fret about what you've packed in your gym bag (which should also include these nine accessories ). "High-waisted, full-length leggings are the absolute most universally flattering look," says Dunlop. "They will elongate the body, slim out thighs, and make your waist appear smaller! Who doesn't want that?" Her favorites are the Lisette High Waisted Legging from Fabletics and the High Times Core F/L Tight from Lorna Jane . "Pair that with a cute sports bra and a tank knotted at the front, and you are ready to rock it!" she says.

Dunlop is all about empowering women and making sure that they focus on themselves during a workout. You shouldn't be dressing to impress those around you, and no matter what your insecurities are (we all have them!), what you choose to wear comes down to what makes you feel the most determined and happy—full stop. "Wear gear that motivates you!" Dunlop says. "I have tons of fun tanks at Love Sweat Fitness like Good Things Come to Those Who Sweat or Green Juice Now, Champagne Later . A little inspo to help you push harder and have fun will get you to the point that you feel comfortable rocking ANYTHING at the gym!" With a bit of perseverance, that day will be here soon enough!

