Fountain of Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, Xi'an, China Chuyuss/Shutterstock Over 1,000 musical fountains light up each evening in the Music Fountain Square of Big Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, China. The water fountains cover around 168,000 square meters of land, surrounded by a cultural square and stunning garden landscapes.

Swarovski Kristallwelten (Crystal Worlds), Wattens, Austria Kletr/Shutterstock This stunning fountain marks the entrance to Swarovski Crystal Worlds, a museum in Wattens, Austria. The museum opened in 1995 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Austria-based crystal company, Swarovski. Inside, 16 "Chambers of Wonder" showcase artwork and designs from around the world.

The Divers Fountain, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Anastasia Pelikh/Shutterstock You'll find this incredible 80-foot tall masterpiece in the Dubai Mall in the United Arab Emirates. Singapore-based designed DPA Architects adorned the fountain with fiberglass cultures of divers, who plunge down all four stories of the indoor shopping mall.

Tunnel of Surprises, Lima, Peru Matyas Rehak/Shutterstock Called the Tunel de las Sorpresas, this fountain cost $13 million when it opened in the 19-acre Parque de la Reseva in 2009. The Guinness Book of World Records named the Magic Water Circuit, where the Tunnel is situated, the largest water fountain complex in a public park.

Nacka Fountain, Stockholm, Sweden Borisb17/Shutterstock Swedish sculptor Carl Milles designed the Nacka Fountain as a peace monument to celebrate the founding of the United Nations. Also called "God, our Father, on the Rainbow" fountain, the full-scale (read: 80 feet tall!) version was constructed by American sculptor Marshall Fredericks using bronze in 1995.

Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Fountain, Ancient City, Thailand faber1893/Shutterstock This beautifully intricate fountain is one of the highlights in the world's largest outdoor museum, Ancient Siam. Although the parks holds over 116 structures of Thailand's famous monuments and architectural attractions, the Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara fountain takes every visitor's breath away.

Fountain of Wealth, Suntec City, Singapore Prasit Rodphan/Shutterstock Bigger is always better for Suntec City. As one of Singapore's largest shopping malls, it also hosts the World's Largest Fountain, according to the 1998 Guinness Book of World Records. The Fountain of Wealth symbolizes wealth and life, and the bronze ring at the top represents the Hindu Mandala, a sign for unity, equality, and harmony.

Oval Fountain in Villa D'Este, Rome, Italy Heather Shimmin/Shutterstock Rome may be world-renowned for its Trevi Fountain at city center, but it also includes lesser-known wonders such as the Oval Fountain. Located on the terraced hillside of Villa d'Este, a 16th-century villa in Tivoli, this stunning fountain is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.

The Fountains of Bellagio, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Phillip B.Espinasse/Shutterstock Stop by Bellagio, the famed resort, luxury hotel, and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, to catch sight of its choreographed water show (set to light and music!). The fountains were built in an eight-acre manmade lake, and some estimate that the fountains cost $40 million to construct.

Fountain of Montjuic Palace, Barcelona, Spain Iakov Kalinin/Shutterstock This spectacular fountain is the focal point of the Montjuic Palace in Barcelona, Spain. While visitors enjoy the running water during the day, evenings bring an incredible display of color, light, motion, music, and water acrobatics.

Pineapple Fountain, Charleston, South Carolina, USA Cvandyke/Shutterstock Because they represent hospitality, you'll find pineapples everywhere in the charming southern town of Charleston—and this pineapple fountain is no exception. You can visit it at the Charleston Waterfront Park, where visitors (kids and adults!) play and splash in its water.

Vaillancourt Fountain, San Francisco, California, USA Michael Warwick/Shutterstock The Vaillancourt Fountain (sometimes called Quebec libre!) can be found in Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco. Many consider Quebecois artist Armand Vaillancourt's design controversial because of its stark, modernist appearance. Fun fact: The fountain was the site of a free concert by U2 in 1987, when lead singer Bono spray-painted graffiti on the stones!

