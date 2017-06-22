12 Fourth of July Photos That Will Get You Ready for the Long Weekend

Get ready for the holiday!

The Fourth of July is around the corner, which means the long weekend is almost here. With that extra time off work comes as a well-deserved mid-summer break, complete with family, friends, treats, and, of course, fireworks! In celebration of the fun, we put together a list of some of the best Fourth of July goodies to get you excited for the upcoming holiday.

Family

The long weekend is a great opportunity to spend time with family. If you're heading to the beach, check out these amazing family beaches.

Kids

It's a perfect time to create lasting memories for your kids.

Friends

With everyone off from work, it's a time to reconnect with friends new and old. Don't miss these tips on making friendships last forever.

Patriotism

It's important to celebrate our freedom while remembering those who fight for it every day. Need some ideas? Check out these small (but meaningful) ways to support the military.

Getaways

The long weekend is also a great time for a little summer vacation!

Food

We love the delicious summer food that comes with the Fourth of July. Make sure to fire up the grill, but make sure to avoid these grilling mistakes.

Treats

Don't forget dessert. Show off your patriotism with these festive Fourth of July treats.

Drinks

Make some fun, fresh drinks for your BBQ crowd too! Try a red white and blue sangria—or any of these creative cocktails.

Pets

Your furry friends can enjoy the holiday just as much as you do!

Sparklers

These fun mini fireworks make a great party activity for all ages.

Fireworks

And of course, the main event to close out the weekend! Capture the moment with these tips on taking firework pictures on your phone.

