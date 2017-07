Yuganov Konstantin/shutterstock he Fourth of July is around the corner, which means the long weekend is almost here. With that extra time off work comes as a well-deserved he Fourth of July is around the corner, which means the long weekend is almost here. With that extra time off work comes as a well-deserved mid-summer break , complete with family, friends, treats, and, of course, fireworks! In celebration of the fun, we put together a list of some of the best Fourth of July goodies to get you excited for the upcoming holiday.

Family Dmytro Balkhovitin/shutterstock The long weekend is a great opportunity to spend time with family. If you're heading to the beach, check out these The long weekend is a great opportunity to spend time with family. If you're heading to the beach, check out these amazing family beaches

Kids Natalia Kirichenko/shutterstock It's a perfect time to create lasting It's a perfect time to create lasting memories for your kids.

Friends Monkey Business Images/shutterstock With everyone off from work, it's a time to reconnect with friends new and old. Don't miss these tips on With everyone off from work, it's a time to reconnect with friends new and old. Don't miss these tips on making friendships last forever

Patriotism Africa Studio/shutterstock It's important to celebrate our freedom while remembering those who fight for it every day. Need some ideas? Check out these small (but meaningful) ways to It's important to celebrate our freedom while remembering those who fight for it every day. Need some ideas? Check out these small (but meaningful) ways to support the military

Getaways StacieStauffSmith Photos/shutterstock The long weekend is also a great time for a little The long weekend is also a great time for a little summer vacation

Food nd3000/shutterstock We love the delicious summer food that comes with the Fourth of July. Make sure to fire up the grill, but make sure to avoid these We love the delicious summer food that comes with the Fourth of July. Make sure to fire up the grill, but make sure to avoid these grilling mistakes

Treats dashkin14/shutterstock Don't forget dessert. Show off your patriotism with these festive Don't forget dessert. Show off your patriotism with these festive Fourth of July treats

Drinks zarzamora/shutterstock Make some fun, fresh drinks for your BBQ crowd too! Try a red white and blue sangria—or any of these Make some fun, fresh drinks for your BBQ crowd too! Try a red white and blue sangria—or any of these creative cocktails

Pets OpenRangeStock/shutterstock Your furry friends can enjoy the holiday just as much as you do! Your furry friends can enjoy the holiday just as much as you do!

Sparklers Gunnar Pippel/shutterstock These fun mini fireworks make a great These fun mini fireworks make a great party activity for all ages.

And of course, the main event to close out the weekend! Capture the moment with these tips on taking firework pictures on your phone

FireworksAnd of course, the main event to close out the weekend! Capture the moment with these tips on taking firework pictures on your phone

