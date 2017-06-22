12 Fourth of July Photos That Will Get You Ready for the Long Weekend
Get ready for the holiday!
FamilyDmytro Balkhovitin/shutterstock The long weekend is a great opportunity to spend time with family. If you're heading to the beach, check out these amazing family beaches.
KidsNatalia Kirichenko/shutterstock It's a perfect time to create lasting memories for your kids.
FriendsMonkey Business Images/shutterstock With everyone off from work, it's a time to reconnect with friends new and old. Don't miss these tips on making friendships last forever.
PatriotismAfrica Studio/shutterstock It's important to celebrate our freedom while remembering those who fight for it every day. Need some ideas? Check out these small (but meaningful) ways to support the military.
GetawaysStacieStauffSmith Photos/shutterstock The long weekend is also a great time for a little summer vacation!
Foodnd3000/shutterstockWe love the delicious summer food that comes with the Fourth of July. Make sure to fire up the grill, but make sure to avoid these grilling mistakes.
Treatsdashkin14/shutterstock Don't forget dessert. Show off your patriotism with these festive Fourth of July treats.
Drinkszarzamora/shutterstock Make some fun, fresh drinks for your BBQ crowd too! Try a red white and blue sangria—or any of these creative cocktails.
PetsOpenRangeStock/shutterstock Your furry friends can enjoy the holiday just as much as you do!
SparklersGunnar Pippel/shutterstock These fun mini fireworks make a great party activity for all ages.
