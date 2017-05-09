There’s no bad day that can’t be cured by pictures of cute baby animals—especially if those animals are the baby goats rescued by Leanne Lauricella.

Via Leanne Lauricella

Lauricella runs Goats of Anarchy, a non-profit that rescues and rehabilitates baby goats with special needs. Some are sick, others are disabled, but all of them are the stars of the popular Instagram account, @goatsofanarchy. With more than 430,000 followers, these little guys capture the hearts of animal lovers with their silly antics and adorable poses.

Via Leanne Lauricella

Via Leanne Lauricella

Via Leanne Lauricella

This is Prospect. His mother rejected him after birth because he was very sick. Now he’s as healthy as ever, and lives up to his nickname: The Goat with Many Coats.

Via Leanne Lauricella

Via Leanne Lauricella

How could anyone want to give up this stunning goat model?

Via Leanne Lauricella

Pocket was born missing the bottom of his back legs, so he’s learning to walk with foam prosthetic legs. What a trooper!

Via Leanne Lauricella

Polly was born blind, but that doesn’t stop this cutie from having fun with her best buds.

Via Leanne Lauricella

We don’t know what it is about baby goats that make them so photogenic, but they definitely know how to work the camera.

Via Leanne Lauricella

Via Leanne Lauricella

Via Leanne Lauricella

Via Leanne Lauricella

Follow your new favorite four-legged friends on Instagram for more photos. For information on how you can help Lauricella’s disabled baby goats, check out her website.