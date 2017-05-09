These Precious Baby Goats Will Make Your Day SO Much Better
There’s no bad day that can’t be cured by pictures of cute baby animals—especially if those animals are the baby goats rescued by Leanne Lauricella.
Lauricella runs Goats of Anarchy, a non-profit that rescues and rehabilitates baby goats with special needs. Some are sick, others are disabled, but all of them are the stars of the popular Instagram account, @goatsofanarchy. With more than 430,000 followers, these little guys capture the hearts of animal lovers with their silly antics and adorable poses.
This is Prospect. His mother rejected him after birth because he was very sick. Now he’s as healthy as ever, and lives up to his nickname: The Goat with Many Coats.
How could anyone want to give up this stunning goat model?
Pocket was born missing the bottom of his back legs, so he’s learning to walk with foam prosthetic legs. What a trooper!
Polly was born blind, but that doesn’t stop this cutie from having fun with her best buds.
We don’t know what it is about baby goats that make them so photogenic, but they definitely know how to work the camera.
Follow your new favorite four-legged friends on Instagram for more photos. For information on how you can help Lauricella’s disabled baby goats, check out her website.
