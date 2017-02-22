National Geographic Creative

So what does a 300-pound gorilla eat? Answer: Anything he wants. Kingo prefers the finest of jungle delicacies—that’s kangwasika, an herb found in the swamps of the Congo basin of Central Africa, that he’s getting ready to munch. Kingo’s diet gets more attention than the grub on The Biggest Loser; researchers have been studying how his search for food affects his social behavior since 1995. One fascinating finding: When provisions run low, Kingo will sometimes steal from his own family. No wonder he keeps up to four “wives” at a time.