Russia

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock

: Babushka: Dedushka In Russia, a grandmother is typically referred to as "babushka," a term that also means old woman. The colorful, light wool headscarves, often worn by women of a certain age in Russia, have also come to be known as babushkas. Grandfathers may not have a head covering named after them in this large, Northern country, but are affectionately known as "dedushka," or sometimes, "dedulya," a more casual term of endearment.