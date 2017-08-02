Tooth and Tooth Fairy [email protected] You want a costume that lets you dress up like a princess (hey, a wand never hurts either) and your beau loves giving people a good laugh. This clever pairing does the trick for you both—and you look so darn cute standing together! (Related: These charming vintage Halloween costumes will give you the warm fuzzies.)

Silent film stars Courtesy Lindsay Ponta Shrimpsaladcircus.com Are you secret film buffs? Play it old-school with this classic costume idea. Get more details on the look at shrimpsaladcircus.com.

Johnny and June The beloved country couple Johnny Cash and June Carter are relationship goals. If you and your partner also show The beloved country couple Johnny Cash and June Carter are relationship goals. If you and your partner also show signs of a healthy relationship , dress up as these two for the holiday.

Content continues below ad

Superhero family [email protected] Your kid wants to be a superhero; why not join in the fun with with this superhero family get-up? (Related: Have you read these silly, spooky Halloween books for kids?)

Taco Belle Courtesy Katie In Kansas It might not be a costume as "old as time," but it's certainly one that the crowd can appreciate. Plus, it’s a win, win for you and your hubby, as you get to dress up as a Disney princess (don’t mind if you do!) and he gets to emulate the late-night food he’s probably going to wind up wanting before you head home. (Related: Here are the 13+ things fast food workers don't want to tell you.)

Captain America and Black Widow [email protected] Is there anything more romantic and adorable than your hubby dressing up as a superhero and you playing his beautiful, steamy love interest? We didn’t think so. (Here's the marriage advice every newlywed should read.)

Content continues below ad

Ouija board Summon the sprits this Halloween by dressing up as a ouija board with your partner. If you are looking to get even more spooked read about the Summon the sprits this Halloween by dressing up as a ouija board with your partner. If you are looking to get even more spooked read about the most haunted places in America

Comic book characters [email protected] Looking for something cute, easy to identify, but not too hard on your budget or energy level? This costume only requires two things: Some artsy makeup and maybe a few YouTube tutorials to help you get it right! (Related: Master these easy Halloween makeup ideas before the big night.)

Netflix and chill Turn your favorite activity into a fun costume. It's super easy, everyone will get what you are, and you'll get a lot of laughs.

Content continues below ad

Egyptian queen and her king [email protected] _religion One way to hit the streets in style? Dress up like a king and queen or, better yet, one from the Egyptian times when nearly all attire was made from gold! You and your beau will certainly feel like the King and Queen of the night.

Mario & Luigi [email protected] _tieng Not only is dressing up like everyone’s favorite Nintendo-game characters totally adorable, but it takes little-to-no prep! Just dig up green and red shirts, a pair of suspenders and red and green hats. Don’t forget to write the big “M” and “L” on the front!

Soap and loofah Get clean this Halloween and dress up as a bar of soap and a loofah. These costumes can easily be made with things you find around the house. Use tool or tissue paper to dress yourself up as a loofah.

Content continues below ad

Rick and Carl from 'The Walking Dead' [email protected] _bee If gruesome is your thing, you can't get much better than the aftermath of the zombie apocalypse with this Walking Dead-inspired costume.

Pokemon Go Courtesy FestFashions Nothing screams 2016 more than the rise of Pokemon Go. And while you and your spouse might aggravate a few party-goers who just don’t get it, you can create a fun game out of who can catch you both! (By the way, these are the Pokemon cards that might be worth some cash these days!)

50 shades of gray Take a clever spin on a well-known romance novel. Grab your gray clothes and pick up some paint chips from your local paint store. (Here are

Take a clever spin on a well-known romance novel. Grab your gray clothes and pick up some paint chips from your local paint store. (Here are 10 romantic books you'll want to read together as a couple .)

Content continues below ad