Texas

Texas nabbed the honor of one of the happiest states in the U.S. this year, making a much stronger showing than in previous years. Texans can probably thank their leaders for the boost; they have joined others in launching "Blue Zone Project Initiatives" in the state, which are designed to improve key aspects of well-being through projects like making healthy choices more accessible in restaurants and grocery stores.