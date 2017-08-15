via carterjonas.co.ukLife imitates art and real estate is expensive. These two concepts collide at 10 Downing Street in Lavenham, United Kingdom, in a house that runs $1.3 million and happens to be the first home of Harry Potter.

via carterjonas.co.ukAccording to the Telegraph, the house that served as Harry’s Godric Hollow home in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, is now on the market. The six-bedroom home is known as the de Vere House and was originally built in the 14th century.

via carterjonas.co.ukThe house holds significant historical value beyond the franchise, as King Henry VIII was said to visit the location in 1498. Oh, and the guy that some people think actually wrote all of Shakespeare’s plays, Edward De Vere, also lived here at one point.

via carterjonas.co.ukFor those unfamiliar with the book, the location wasn’t exactly known for its happy history, per se. The house was the scene of Harry’s parents’ murder at the hands of Lord Voldemort. If you buy the place, best not bring that up during more chipper occasions.

via carterjonas.co.ukIf you don’t have the necessary pounds lying around for the purchase, you can console yourself knowing that at least two new Potter books are set to come out come fall.

