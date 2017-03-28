The Most Popular Movie the Year You Were Born
These films were the biggest box-office hits of the year, according to filmsite.org. Did your favorites make the cut?
1930: Tom Sawyer
via imdb.comMark Twain’s timeless novel about the adventures of a young boy gets film fame too. Tom Sawyer, Huckleberry Finn, and Joe Harper trick the town into thinking they’re dead, witness a murder, and more.
1931: Frankenstein
via imdb.comA scientist is obsessed with trying to make a dead corpse come to life, but has to live with the consequences when he succeeds in this film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel. Don't miss the movies that were actually better than the book.
1932: Shanghai Express
via imdb.comIn this romantic adventure film, a woman and her former lover reconnect on a train to Shanghai. It won the Academy Award for best cinematography. Don't miss these Oscar-winning movies you forgot actually won.
1933: King Kong
via imdb.comPeople have been obsessing over this giant ape since he first traveled from Skull Island to New York City in the original 1933 movie King Kong.
1934: It Happened One Night
via imdb.comWhen a spoiled socialite runs away from her father to join her husband, a story-hungry reporter blackmails her into letting him tag along.
1935: Mutiny on the Bounty
via imdb.comAs HMS Bounty sets sail from England to Tahiti, Captain Bligh turns into a ruthless tyrant. Before they make their way home, first mate Fletcher Christian leads a mutiny so the crew can go back to paradise in Tahiti—until the captain comes back for revenge.
1936: Modern Times
via imdb.comIn Charlie Chaplin’s last appearance as Little Tramp, the character tries making his way in an industrialized society. With Chaplin’s success in silent films, Modern Times is the first and only movie that the character gets a voice.
1937: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
via imdb.comWalt Disney made waves with the first feature-length, English-language animated film to be in color. In it, Snow White must hide with dwarves when a jealous queen tries to kill her.
1938: The Adventures of Robin Hood
via imdb.comSir Robin of Locksley leads his outlaw band of Merry Men on an adventure to take from the rich and give to the poor.
1939: Gone With The Wind
via imdb.comBased on the book by Margaret Mitchell, Gone With the Wind follows the romantic pursuits of a Georgia plantation owner’s daughter, Scarlett O’Hara, during and after the Civil War. Check out more romantic movies even unromantics love.
1940: Pinocchio
via imdb.comA fairy grant’s a puppeteer’s wish for his marionette to come to life. With the help of Jiminy Cricket, the wooden Pinocchio tries to prove his honesty and bravery make him worthy of being a real boy.
1941: Sergeant York
via imdb.comBased on the true story of Sergeant Alvin York, this film follows the American’s journey from drafted pacifist to decorated war hero during World War I.
1942: Bambi
via imdb.comA curious young deer makes friends with his fellow forest creatures, including a peppy rabbit named Thumper, as he learns about courage and love. When hunters threaten his friends, Bambi must step up to lead the animals to safety. Check out these other family-friendly movies you'll like as much as your kids do.
1943: This Is the Army
via imdb.comIn this wartime musical comedy, Jerry Jones’ dancing career is ruined when his leg is wounded on the battlefield during World War I. By the time World War II begins, he’s switched to producing, and his son Johnny reluctantly follows his father’s footsteps with an all-soldier show.
1944: Going My Way
via imdb.comBing Crosby plays a laid-back young priest trying to mentor a gang of kids and take over the Manhattan parish’s finances for the aging Father Fitzgibbon, despite the older pastor’s disapproval. The film won seven Oscars, including Best Picture.
1945: Mom and Dad
via imdb.comWhen her parents refuse to discuss sex education with her, a high school girl gets pregnant by a pilot, who dies in a plane crash. Even though some communities banned it for obscenity, the movie was one of top five box office successes of the decade.
1946: Song of the South
via imdb.comJames Baskett plays live-action Uncle Remus, who tells stories of Br’er Rabbit, an animated bunny who tricks his enemies, Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear. The song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” won an Academy Award, and Baskett’s honorary win made him the first black male actor to get an Oscar.
1947: Forever Amber
via imdb.comA poor 17th-century English girl decides to raise herself to nobility, but must choose between status and true love.
1948: The Snake Pit
via imdb.comA woman wakes up in an insane asylum without memory of how she got there in this film adaptation of Mary Jane Ward’s semi-autobiographical book. The movie jumps back in time to flashbacks from before her hospital admittance, and follows her journey through recovery.
1949: Samson and Delilah
via imdb.comThis romantic epic is based on the biblical story of lust and betrayal. Delilah seduces Samson, the strongest man in his enslaved Israeli tribe, to discover the secret behind his strength.
1950: Cinderella
via imdb.comThe prince is throwing a ball to find a wife, but Cinderella’s wicked stepmother and stepsisters ruin her chance to go. Cinderella’s chance at finding love seems hopeless until her fairy godmother comes to the rescue.
1951: Quo Vadisvia imdb.comWhen a Roman commander falls in love with a Christian hostage, he begins to question the nature of his Emperor's regime.
1957: The Bridge on the River Kwaivia imdb.comThis epic war film based on the novel Le Pont de la Rivière Kwai by Pierre Boulle follows the construction of the Burma Railway by British prisoners during World War II.
1962: The Longest Dayvia imdb.com History buffs, this is the movie for you! Based on the 1959 book, Longest Day: The Classic Epic of D-Day, this movie takes you back in time to June 6, 1944 when the Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France to defeat Nazi Germany. You get to see this iconic day in military history unfold from both the Allied and German perspectives.
1963: Cleopatravia imdb.com Elizabeth Taylor is a stunning Queen of the Nile in this historical flick about the triumphs and tragedies of Cleopatra.
1964: Mary Poppinsvia imdb.com You'll be singing along to this nostalgic Disney classic starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. If only we could all have a magical nanny like Mary Poppins who could take us on wild adventures with goofball chimney sweeps like Bert!
1965: The Sound of Musicvia imdb.com Yes, the hills are alive with yet another popular classic starring Julie Andrews who plays a governess for the seven children of a wealthy Austrian widower, Captain Von Trapp whose heart has grown cold. Andrews will win over your heart in this fun, family film just like she did with the Von Trapp clan. Don't miss these behind-the-scenes facts about The Sound of Music.
1966: The Bible: In the Beginning and Hawaii (virtual tie)via imdb.com You'll learn all about the Biblical book of Genesis which features the stories of Adam and Eve, Noah's Ark, and Abraham and Isaac in The Bible: In the Beginning. The movie Hawaii tells the tale of an American missionary and his wife who travel to Hawaii in hopes of converting the natives to a more civilized, modern life. But instead of understanding, culture clashes ensue and tragedy strikes.
1967: The Jungle Bookvia imdb.com Welcome to the jungle! In this Disney classic, young man-cub Mowgli learns with the help of his animal friends Bagheera and Baloo that the jungle is no place for a boy.
1968: Funny Girlvia imdb.com Barbra Streisand nails it as early 1900s Broadway actress and comedian, Fanny Brice, in this critically acclaimed musical hit about a young Jewish woman from New York City who dreams of becoming a star. With the help of a suave gambler, who she falls in love with and marries, Fanny Brice, becomes an overnight comical sensation for the Ziegfeld Follies, a Broadway production.
1969: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kidvia imdb.com Paul Newman and Robert Redford play a dynamic duo in this four-time Oscar-winning film about two bank robbers who flee from the law and head for Bolivia.
1970: Love Storyvia imdb.com A poor baker's daughter and rich boy become star-crossed lovers in this modern day Romeo and Juliet. Despite his family's disapproval, the two get married and struggle to make ends meet. When circumstances finally start to look up for the pair, one of them is diagnosed with a terminal illness and their short-lived love story comes to an end.
1971: Billy Jackvia imdb.com Billy Jack is a half-Indian Vietnam veteran who returns from the war and lives on a reservation outside of a conservative town in Arizona. He soon becomes the protector of the progressive Freedom School, a peaceful art school where children of all ages and races are welcome. Unfortunately, the peace gets corrupted when the town's local bigots start to initiate a campaign to destroy the school and humiliate its students. Billy Jack must do everything in his power to end this unjust evil, even if it means murder.
1972: The Godfathervia imdb.com Marlon Brando won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1973 for his brilliant performance as mob boss, Don Vito Corleone. The Don tries to pass down his empire to his youngest son Michael, played by Al Pacino, but the young man is reluctant to take control of the powerful organized crime dynasty his father has created.
1973: The Exorcistvia imdb.com If you were born in '73 and are also a horror fan, that's fitting because it's also the year the frighteningly successful psychological thriller about a young girl possessed by the devil hit theaters, infamously creepy 360-degree head spin and all. It racked up 10 Academy Award nominations, winning two. Relive your birth year with Fox's 2016 reboot, full episodes now available online.
1974: Blazing Saddlesvia imdb.com Western fans saddled up for the Mel Brooks' directed Blazing Saddles this year, a western comedy starring Gene Wilder that satirized racism by casting the hero as a black sheriff in an all-white town (bucking Hollywood's usual depiction of the American West).
1975: Jawsvia imdb.com Beaches across America were probably a little emptier after the man-eating shark in this blockbuster hit from Steven Spielberg terrorized the big screen. It was deemed so iconic that the Library of Congress added it to the National Registry of Films in 2001, a list reserved only for those that are "culturally, historically, or aesthetically" significant.
1976: Rockyvia imdb.com Sylvester Stallone donned his boxing gloves (and removed his shirt) and took to the ring in this rags-to-riches story about an Italian-American amateur boxer who went from working the slums of Philadelphia to competing in the world heavyweight championship. The film spawned six sequels, with the third including a song now synonymous with the hardworking Rocky, "Eye of the Tiger" by the band Survivor.
1977: Star Warsvia imdb.com A long time ago, in [what now seems like] a galaxy far, far away, George Lucas's epic space adventure began and fans were first introduced to characters now rooted in America's cultural history--Luke Skywalker, Hans Solo, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, R2-D2, C-3PO, and of course, Darth Vader. Now 11 films into the franchise (with two more planned through 2020), the force is still going strong.
1978: Greasevia imdb.com While a young John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John fell in love on-screen as a pair of 1950s high school sweethearts in Grease, moviegoers were busy falling in love with this musical rom-com's best-selling soundtrack.
1979: Kramer vs. Kramervia imdb.com This novel-turned-big screen drama starring Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep was such a heartrending depiction of divorce that it snagged five Academy Awards in 1980: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
1980: Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Backvia imdb.com George Lucas wasted no time debuting the second installment of his space saga, set three years after the original.
1981: Raiders of the Lost Arkvia imdb.com Harrison Ford got hearts racing as a ruggedly handsome archaeologist-turned-adventurer in the first of Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones action serial.
1982: E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrialvia imdb.com Steven Spielberg continued his blockbuster run with this science fiction fantasy film about the unlikely friendship between a boy and his extraterrestrial friend, E.T., who was just trying to phone home.
1983: Star Wars: Episode VI—Return of the Jedivia imdb.com The final piece of the original Star Wars trilogy was nominated for four Academy Awards but failed to pick up any little gold statues.
1984: Ghostbustersvia imdb.com Who you gonna call? Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Rick Moranis, for starters. A dream team of screen comedians take on barfing green ghouls in one of the most-beloved comedies of all time.
1985: Back to the Futurevia imdb.com Marty McFly and Doc Brown have a time-traveling DeLorean (Radical!). They use it to go to high school with Marty’s parents in the ‘50s (Laaaame). This pioneering sci-fi comedy has attained cult classic status for good reason. Here are 21 mind-blowing facts about the film that put flux capacitors on the map.
1986: Top Gunvia imdb.com “Maverick,” “Goose,” and “Iceman” are fighter pilot trainees alternately making the skies safer and more dangerous in this military romance that made all filmgoers suddenly want their own codenames.
1987: Three Men and a Babyvia imdb.com Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson take turns screwing up fatherhood as three New York bachelors mysteriously bequeathed with a baby that may belong to one of them. Based on a French comedy called Three Men and a Cradle, the film went on to be remade four times in India.
1988: Rain Manvia imdb.com Sleazy Tom Cruise and autistic savant Dustin Hoffman take a road trip to escape a mental institution, cheat a Vegas casino, watch Judge Wapner, and other brotherly activities. Funny and heartfelt, Rain Man won four Oscars, including a Best Actor statue for Hoffman.
1989: Batmanvia imdb.com Michael Keaton takes his turn as the caped crusader to battle Jack Nicholson’s bleached-skinned Joker in a film that director Tim Burton called a “duel of the freaks.” This dark and stormy predecessor to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight reboots also gave the world nine new Prince songs, including his fourth number-one single, "Batdance."
1990: Home Alonevia imdb.com Kevin becomes lord of his manor after his family forgets to bring him on vacation—and a lord must occasionally protect his castle from invaders. Macaulay Culkin beats up Joe Pesci in the family film that made violence fun for many a millennial.
1996: Independence Dayvia imdb.comThis movie is a science fiction action film that focuses on a group of people in the aftermath of an attack by an existential race. It was directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich, who came up with the idea for the film after questioning his own belief in aliens.
