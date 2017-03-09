If you’ve ever had a random hot air balloon sighting, you know how exciting it is to see those vibrant colors come into view.

Hot air balloon rides are a major tourist attraction in Cappadocia, a region in Turkey, and photographer Kristina Makeeva wasn’t about to miss out on a colorful photo op. She boarded up and looked from below to snap some stunning shots of the balloons mid-flight against various landscapes.

The resulting pictures were nothing short of jaw-dropping. Flocks of bright hot air balloons look like something straight out of a story book as they float above the snow-covered “fairy chimney” rock formations and underground homes.

Admire some of our favorites below, then visit @hobopeeba on Instagram to admire Makeeva’s other shots.

Cappadocia, Turkey #снегодокия A post shared by Kristina Makeeva↟Kotleta↟Timon (@hobopeeba) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:13am PST