Photographer Captures Hot Air Balloons Like You’ve Never Seen Them Before
You'll want to book a hot air balloon ride in Cappadocia, Turkey, stat.
If you’ve ever had a random hot air balloon sighting, you know how exciting it is to see those vibrant colors come into view.
Hot air balloon rides are a major tourist attraction in Cappadocia, a region in Turkey, and photographer Kristina Makeeva wasn’t about to miss out on a colorful photo op. She boarded up and looked from below to snap some stunning shots of the balloons mid-flight against various landscapes.
The resulting pictures were nothing short of jaw-dropping. Flocks of bright hot air balloons look like something straight out of a story book as they float above the snow-covered “fairy chimney” rock formations and underground homes.
Admire some of our favorites below, then visit @hobopeeba on Instagram to admire Makeeva’s other shots.
Многие, приезжая в Каппадокию, предпочитают выбирать отели в Гореме, так как этот город находится ближе всего к месту запуска шаров. В этом его плюс. Минус в том, что тут тесновато и немного неуютно в остальное время. Мы как начали в прошлом году предпочитать соседний город на высокой скале, с которой видно всю долину и много воздуха вокруг, так и продолжаем его любить. Вид с террасы отеля @roxcappadocia в Учисаре // View from Rox Cappadocia hotel to the valley full with balloons #cappaphototour
Cappadocia, Turkey // Тимон мне не разрешает ничего говорить про фототуры в Каппадокию в конце апреля-начало мая, так как группы набраны уже даже без "объявления войны". Да ну и ладно. Тогда просто фото. Тимон говорит, что, возможно, о наличии мест будет известно после 15 февраля, если не все внесут предоплату.
Cappadocia, Turkey. On the full version of this photo – x2 balloons more. Full on FB.com/hobopeeba // На полном кадре – раза в 2 больше шаров, можно посмотреть у меня в Фейсбуке. Очень прошу Вселенную дать мне много-много сил для создания много-много красивых кадров, а то еле выбралась из своей болячки. Пришлось с простудой 2 путешествия перенести, ой как тяжелооооо. Особенно потом картинки выдавать тяжело. А на фото Саша Панкратова @pankratova916 нашлась в соседнем отсеке корзины, а то мы ее потеряли ????. #снегодокия
