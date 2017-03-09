Photographer Captures Hot Air Balloons Like You’ve Never Seen Them Before

You'll want to book a hot air balloon ride in Cappadocia, Turkey, stat.

If you’ve ever had a random hot air balloon sighting, you know how exciting it is to see those vibrant colors come into view.

Hot air balloon rides are a major tourist attraction in Cappadocia, a region in Turkey, and photographer Kristina Makeeva wasn’t about to miss out on a colorful photo op. She boarded up and looked from below to snap some stunning shots of the balloons mid-flight against various landscapes.

The resulting pictures were nothing short of jaw-dropping. Flocks of bright hot air balloons look like something straight out of a story book as they float above the snow-covered “fairy chimney” rock formations and underground homes.

Admire some of our favorites below, then visit @hobopeeba on Instagram to admire Makeeva’s other shots.

Cappadocia, Turkey #снегодокия

A post shared by Kristina Makeeva↟Kotleta↟Timon (@hobopeeba) on

Многие, приезжая в Каппадокию, предпочитают выбирать отели в Гореме, так как этот город находится ближе всего к месту запуска шаров. В этом его плюс. Минус в том, что тут тесновато и немного неуютно в остальное время. Мы как начали в прошлом году предпочитать соседний город на высокой скале, с которой видно всю долину и много воздуха вокруг, так и продолжаем его любить. Вид с террасы отеля @roxcappadocia в Учисаре // View from Rox Cappadocia hotel to the valley full with balloons #cappaphototour

A post shared by Kristina Makeeva↟Kotleta↟Timon (@hobopeeba) on

Cappadocia, Turkey. On the full version of this photo – x2 balloons more. Full on FB.com/hobopeeba // На полном кадре – раза в 2 больше шаров, можно посмотреть у меня в Фейсбуке. Очень прошу Вселенную дать мне много-много сил для создания много-много красивых кадров, а то еле выбралась из своей болячки. Пришлось с простудой 2 путешествия перенести, ой как тяжелооооо. Особенно потом картинки выдавать тяжело. А на фото Саша Панкратова @pankratova916 нашлась в соседнем отсеке корзины, а то мы ее потеряли ????. #снегодокия

A post shared by Kristina Makeeva↟Kotleta↟Timon (@hobopeeba) on

