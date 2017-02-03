Content continues below ad

Chinchillas are nocturnal, but don’t be surprised if they look awake during the day. They sleep with their eyes open. They’re also known to be light sleepers. In the wild, chinchillas sleep in crevices or burrows so predators don’t spot them.

Rabbits—8 hours

Rabbits sleep around eight hours. Although they mostly sleep during the day, they’re not nocturnal either. They’re crepuscular, which means they’re most active at dusk and dawn. These are the best times for them to find food since it’s hard for predators to spot them in the low light. Wild rabbits even have special places for sleeping in the tunnels they live in underground, also called warrens.