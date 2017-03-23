Content continues below ad

Poland

In Poland after you sneeze, people say, "Naz drowie!" (pronounced naz drow), which means, "for health" or "to your health." These simple words have other meanings in Poland, explains Polish travel blogger, Karolina Patryk. "What's interesting, you are saying exactly the same words before drinking alcohol. We have the superstition that if you sneeze twice in a row, it means you are going to drink vodka soon. If you sneeze three times in a row, it means you are going to have sex!" she says.