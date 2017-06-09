These Insane Ice Sculptures Will Make You Wish It Was Winter Again

aphotostory/ShutterstockGot Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder? (Yes, it’s a real thing!) Humidity and sunburns might have you already missing the chilly months of winter—and we don’t blame you. Thankfully, you can relive the magic in the comfort of your own home (and A/C) with these unbelievable ice sculptures. And get this: They’re 100 percent real!

kikujungboy/ShutterstockWelcome to the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, the largest ice and snow sculpture festival in the world. It’s located in Harbin, Heilongjiang, China, and runs annually from December to February. Revamped in 1985, the festival receives about 10-15 million visitors each year—not to mention the 10,000 workers that are hired just to cut and haul the ice.

Giusparta/ShutterstockBesides simply eyeing the sculptures, participants can attend art expos, stay in ice hotels, or go on dog sledding and safari-style Siberian tiger watching expeditions. Are you already packing your bags? Book your tickets now, before it’s too late! (Plus, get a load of this stunning balloon art.)

