Take a picture Ellica/Shutterstock When you have the camera app open, hitting either of the volume buttons on your Apple headphones will snap a picture. Pro tip: Prop up your iPhone and leave your headphones out to get a wider-shot selfie. Check out these other tricks for When you have the camera app open, hitting either of the volume buttons on your Apple headphones will snap a picture. Pro tip: Prop up your iPhone and leave your headphones out to get a wider-shot selfie. Check out these other tricks for taking a postcard-perfect picture on your phone

Pause your music monojin/Shutterstock You already knew the end buttons on your iPhone headphones can turn your music volume up and down (right?), but that middle button has its uses, too. Press it once to pause your music; hit it again when you’re ready to listen again, and your song will start back up. Use this trick for these You already knew the end buttons on your iPhone headphones can turn your music volume up and down (right?), but that middle button has its uses, too. Press it once to pause your music; hit it again when you’re ready to listen again, and your song will start back up. Use this trick for these songs science says can help you sleep

Skip songs Andrii-Zastrozhnov/Shutterstock Want to skip a track on your playlist? No need to dig your iPhone out of your pocket to hit “next.” Just press the middle button on your EarPods, and your device will skip to the next song. Find out Want to skip a track on your playlist? No need to dig your iPhone out of your pocket to hit “next.” Just press the middle button on your EarPods, and your device will skip to the next song. Find out what your music taste says about your personality

Content continues below ad

Start a song over Sinkov/Shutterstock You’re completely zoned out and suddenly realize you’ve been missing your favorite song! Hit the middle button three times fast to start the track again from the beginning. Try it on these You’re completely zoned out and suddenly realize you’ve been missing your favorite song! Hit the middle button three times fast to start the track again from the beginning. Try it on these songs that make you happier

Play a previous song George-Dolgikh/Shutterstock Once you’ve gone back to the beginning of that song, quickly do another triple-click on your Apple headphones to go to the track before. Once you’ve gone back to the beginning of that song, quickly do another triple-click on your Apple headphones to go to the track before.

Get to the right spot in a song Looker_Studio/Shutterstock You’ve had this song in your head all day, but really just want to skip ahead to the bass drop. Press the middle button twice, but don’t let go of that second click. The music will fast-forward until you let go. To rewind, give it a triple-click, holding on the third. You’ve had this song in your head all day, but really just want to skip ahead to the bass drop. Press the middle button twice, but don’t let go of that second click. The music will fast-forward until you let go. To rewind, give it a triple-click, holding on the third.

Content continues below ad

Ask Siri sergey-causelove/Shutterstock Got a burning question for Siri? Hold down the middle button and ask away. Your iPhone headphones have a microphone designed to sit near your mouth, so she’ll be able to “hear” you. Find out Got a burning question for Siri? Hold down the middle button and ask away. Your iPhone headphones have a microphone designed to sit near your mouth, so she’ll be able to “hear” you. Find out why Siri is female

Take a call Denys-Prykhodov/Shutterstock If your phone starts ringing while you’re listening to music, press the middle button to answer. Another call while your still on the phone? Clicking that same middle button will do the trick. The first caller will be on hold while you talk to the second. If your phone starts ringing while you’re listening to music, press the middle button to answer. Another call while your still on the phone? Clicking that same middle button will do the trick. The first caller will be on hold while you talk to the second.

Switch between calls mimagephotography/Shutterstock Ready to get back on the phone with that first caller? Hit the center button once to switch back to your original call. Don't miss these Ready to get back on the phone with that first caller? Hit the center button once to switch back to your original call. Don't miss these easy ways to lower cell phone data

Content continues below ad

Ignore a call mimagephotography/Shutterstock No worries if you don’t feel like taking that call, like to avoid these No worries if you don’t feel like taking that call, like to avoid these common phone scams from unknown numbers. Hold the middle button down for a few seconds to ignore the call. You’ll know it worked when you hear two beeps. Do the same to send a second caller to voicemail when you’re already on the phone.

Hang up HStocks/Shutterstock Once you’re done chatting, just click your Apple earphones' middle button once to hang up your call.

Once you’re done chatting, just click your Apple earphones' middle button once to hang up your call.

Content continues below ad