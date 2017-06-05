Courtesy Josh RossiWe can’t get enough of Wonder Woman. The premiere packed a punch this weekend, raking in $103.1 million from box offices worldwide. That beats nearly every recent superhero blockbuster starring men, including Iron Man ($98.6 million), Man of Steel ($116.6 million), and Thor ($65.7 million), according to Variety. Translation? Wonder Woman is exactly what the world needs right now (and these tweets prove it!)

Courtesy Josh RossiSo it only seems natural that Josh Rossi, the photographer dad behind the stunning Beauty and the Beast photos that star his three-year-old daughter, would take a stab (pun intended) at the Wonder Woman franchise, too.

Believe it or not, the entire project began with a simple request. His daughter, Nellee, wanted to dress up as Wonder Woman for Halloween last year. But picking up a costume from a store was too blasé for the rockstar dad. Instead, Rossi went above and beyond for his three-year-old by hand-making a $1,500 replica of the superhero’s costume.

“Because Nellee loves aggressive characters and is obsessed with Wonder Woman, I decided to go all out with it,” Rossi told People.com. “I started working on her costume on September 1, thinking, ‘This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime outfit—something that she’ll never forget.’”

And that was just the beginning.

Courtesy Josh RossiThe professional photographer and digital artist then organized a day-long photo shoot for Nellee to re-enact some of her favorite action scenes. Nellee’s mom even helped her imitate Wonder Woman’s facial expressions, and five people lifted her into the air for the flying shots. Afterward, Rossi edited the images with Photoshop, creating almost perfect replicas of the actual movie.

“Once the helpers were Photoshopped out of the pictures, we were left with a three-year-old channeling her inner superhero,” Rossi said. “It’s been a kick to see how much she loves running through the house as Wonder Woman.”

But the photos meant a lot more to the dad than an expensive costume and a few cool images.

“I wanted to showcase my daughter as a powerful character, instead of with a photo shoot where it’s about her looks or how cute she is,” Rossi said. “I want her to grow up knowing that there is more to life than beauty.”

Now that she’s lived out everyone’s childhood superhero fantasy, Nellee has grown attached to the new addition to her wardrobe.

“She insists on wearing it from sunup to sundown, everywhere we go,” Rossi said. “I suppose that’s what I get for coming up with the idea. My wife certainly hasn’t let me forget it.”

And we certainly won’t, either.