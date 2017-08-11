Isaaack/Shutterstock

If you’ve ever wondered what the day-to-day life of Kate Middleton looks like, you’re not alone. We know that the Duchess of Cambridge has two precious youngsters to keep track of—in fact, they all just went on an official royal tour—and she definitely has a habit of wearing the same outfits as Princess Diana. But what actually goes on underneath those dark locks and behind that stunning smile?

At long last, we finally have a tiny peek into the life of a true royal princess. Prince William just spilled the beans on what his wife likes to do in her down time. You know, when she’s not attending official royal events and making small talk with Queen Elizabeth II. (By the way, this is why Prince William and Kate Middleton never show PDA.)

According to Prince William, Kate is a huge coloring book fan. At least, that’s what he told Johanna Basford, the author of the world-famous adult coloring book called Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book. She recently received an Order of the British Empire designation, an honor awarded to Britons by the Queen, for her work.

Basford got the opportunity to meet Prince William at the ceremony. Afterward, she told reporters, “Prince William actually said that his wife likes to color in the Secret Garden, which was really sweet.”

Looks like the Duchess already knows the science-backed benefits of adult coloring books. What’s more, having such a fun and whimsical hobby makes her just like us! Well, not really. But here’s the good news: You can now spend a day in the life of Kate Middleton herself by doodling in the same coloring book—and it costs less than $10.