18 Times Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Basically Wore the Same Outfit
These ladies rocked some classic styles.
Back in blackshutterstock (2) On Remembrance Day (the United Kingdom’s version of Memorial Day) we swear we saw double. Kate’s 2016 outfit, with a black peacoat and hat, and a traditional red poppy accessory, looked eerily similar to Diana’s 1993 choice. Find more Princess Diana fashion tips you can steal for yourself.
Thinking pinkshutterstock (2) We swear Kate wore the same coat to visit the Stephen Lawrence Center in 2015 that Diana wore to the Abbeyfield Society annual general meeting in 1990.
Baby loveshutterstock (2)When Prince William was christened in 1982, Princess Diana stood next to Prince Charles in a flowy dress. In Kate Middleton’s first public appearance after giving birth to Prince George, she wore a similar cut dress.
Content continues below ad
White and goldshutterstock (2) Glittery gold on crisp white—could anything be more royal? Diana wore hers to a banquet with the German Ambassador in 1986, and Kate wore hers at a 2012 dinner in Malaysia during the Diamond Jubilee Tour. Learn more fascinating facts about Princess Diana.
Grace and laceshutterstock (2) Both these ladies love lace. Princess Diana went with an LBD, while Kate Middleton went for a longer green option—but both had lace sleeves to make their outfits stand out.
Summer whitesshutterstock (2) A crisp white looks good on a 1985 royal tour of Australia—or the 2015 christening of Prince William and Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Content continues below ad
Snow bunniesshutterstock (2) Not only did Diana and Kate both love skiing, but they also like to stand out against the white snowy slopes in a bright red coat.
Keeping coveredshutterstock (2) In Pakistan in 1996 and in Malaysia in 2012, Diana and Kate, respectively, paired an elegant white headscarf with a white buttoned dress.
Mad for plaidshutterstock (2) Both on visits to Scotland—but 32 years apart—Diana and Kate chose to wear a plaid coat with a subtle peplum detail. Don't miss these rare photos of Princess Diana.
Content continues below ad
Opposites attractshutterstock (2) At the 1990 International Congress for the British Family and the Warner Bros. studio launch in 2013, the Princess and the Duchess of Cambridge looked like yin and yang. Both wore black and white polka dots with a coordinating jacket—they just flipped which color went where.
Easy being greenshutterstock (2) For the 1990 Italian State visit to London, or a 2012 honoring of Irish guards, the uniform is the same: green dress coat with a pillbox hat.
Power moveshutterstock (2) Whether at a charity appeal for the London Lighthouse in 1996, or campaigning for the 2017 Children’s Mental Health week, these women knew the meaning of a “power suit.” Both look absolutely fierce in matching red skirt-jacket combos. Learn style tricks to make you stand out at work, too.
Content continues below ad
Tickled pinkshutterstock (2) A pink dress and matching hat are tough to pull off, but these royal women both looked stunning in their bright outfits. Diana wore hers to a garden party in Buckingham Palace in 1983, and Kate wore hers to a Trooping of the Colour ceremony in 2017.
Hats onshutterstock (2) There’s nothing like a big white hat to make you look absolutely polished while keeping out of the sun, as proven by Diana at the Royal Ascot in 1987 and again by Kate at the Queen’s 90th birthday parade. Learn the best hat for your face shape.
Feeling blueshutterstock (2) Both women have a thing for blue suits, right down to the hat. Diana wore hers for the 1989 Christmas service, while Kate’s was for the 2017 unveiling of an Iraq and Afghanistan war memorial.
Content continues below ad
Sailing inshutterstock (2) When Princess Diana accepted a charity donation from All Nippon Airways and Takashimaya department store in 1989 and when Kate visited the Land Rover BAR headquarters in 2016, both wore nautical-inspired outfits.
Walking on sunshineshutterstock (2) On her 1983 British Royal Tour of Australia, Princess Diana wore a sunny yellow dress. Kate Middleton looked just as cheery in 2011 for her own Royal Tour in Canada.
Red dress, fearlessshutterstock (2) In Argentina in 1995, Diana looked stunning in a red off-shoulder halter dress with red heels. The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking in a red dress with an asymmetrical neckline and red heels at a visit to Canada in 2016.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.