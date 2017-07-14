Kate Middleton Just Paid Tribute to Princess Diana In the Most Beautiful Way Possible

Kate-Middleton-Just-Paid-Tribute-to-Princess-Diana-In-the-Most-Beautiful-Way-Possible-8959594a-Rupert-HartleyREXShutterstockRupert Hartley/REX/ShutterstockWhen it comes to stunning (and iconic!) fashion, we can always count on Kate Middleton to deliver. And boy, did she deliver at the latest royal event.

Over 1,000 people from 130 countries attended the dinner held in honor of Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on Wednesday. But despite the special guests, all eyes were on Middleton—and for a very important reason. The Duchess of Cambridge always looks beautiful, but this time she made headlines after wearing Princess Diana’s favorite tiara (and matching earrings!) to the event.

Reportedly more than a century old, the tiara is part of the family’s private collection and currently belongs to Queen Elizabeth II. It floated on the lovely Princess Diana’s head when she was married to Prince Charles, and now it graces Duchess Kate’s dark locks. As for the tiara’s name? Appropriately, it’s called the Cambridge Lover’s Knot. (By the way, this isn’t the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has matched her late mother-in-law’s iconic style.)

The tiara was not the only part of Middleton’s outfit that sparkled that evening. Middleton wore a romantic pink lace dress by designer Marchesa, pairing it with a diamond and ruby necklace on loan from the Queen. No question about it; these family heirlooms are showstoppers.

