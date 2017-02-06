Pregnant? istock/shironosov When it comes to breaking baby news some women like to keep their pregnancy confidential, at least at the start. But even before you make any formal announcements, it's hard to fool your mailman when your mailbox has been transformed into a nursery. Packed with pregnancy and parenting magazines, cord blood pamphlets, formula samples...these items are giveaways that you're delivering your own little package very soon. If your pal is the one expecting, remember the When it comes to breaking baby news some women like to keep their pregnancy confidential, at least at the start. But even before you make any formal announcements, it's hard to fool your mailman when your mailbox has been transformed into a nursery. Packed with pregnancy and parenting magazines, cord blood pamphlets, formula samples...these items are giveaways that you're delivering your own little package very soon. If your pal is the one expecting, remember the 10 things never to say to a pregnant woman

Sick, vacation or lazy? istock/kupicoo Raise your hand if you don't check your mailbox every day? Your carrier certainly isn't judging, but he does keep track. If your letters and junk mail start piling up, your postman may wonder where you've been. Some are so familiar with the residents on their route that they have been credited for rescuing the elderly in their homes and even saving lives.

Horrible handwriting? istock/tainasohlman Thanks to your postman's super powers of deciphering poor penmanship, your mom received her birthday card and your landlord deposited the rent check, just in the nick of time. Some assume our providers aren't as busy as we are and take their expertise for granted. Figuring out your "a" really is an "o" or a zip code is missing a digit, takes a ton of patience and time to correct, but our carriers get the job done. (Check out what else your handwriting reveals about you .)

Online shopping addiction? istock/Weekend-Images-Inc The post office is your enabler! As daily deliveries of expensive shoes, beautiful candlesticks, and gourmet dog treats arrive at your doorsteps, you rely on your mailman's visits. Luckily, he or she just drops off the packages and isn't responsible for paying the bills.

Still watching VHS tapes? istock/PoppyPixels Credit card statements, paychecks, insurance deductibles, if the envelope feels like a check or a bill, the postman may wonder, "Has this person ever heard of online banking"? Of course, they can't see your personal accounts or business transactions, but every two weeks she counts on dropping off an envelope from your place of work or delivering to American Express.

Germaphobe? istock/nandyphotos Seinfeld fan or not, it's impossible to forget the episode when George's fiancé died from licking cheap wedding invitation envelopes. If Scotch tape strips are being used to seal letters shut and to secure stamps, then your carrier could make a good guess that you avoid germs at any cost. Even if you're not a germaphobe, these tips on how doctors avoid getting sick will come in handy!

Need a personal assistant? istock/laflor Always using the wrong amount of postage, blocking mailbox access with your parked car, and letting your dog run amok on scheduled rounds can create serious obstacles for your mail service. Don't forget to clear all paths for the postman to complete a successful job.

Do or don't tip? istock/LeoPatrizi Probably the most obvious, but still a shocking revelation is the fact that not every citizen provides their mail carrier with a stamp of appreciation. Whether it's monetary, a Starbucks' gift card or a

Probably the most obvious, but still a shocking revelation is the fact that not every citizen provides their mail carrier with a stamp of appreciation. Whether it's monetary, a Starbucks' gift card or a homemade treat it's important to show your gratitude. Although not a requirement, celebrating the men and women who trek miles to make your life easier deserve a heartfelt "Thank you". For more, check out this helpful tipping guide

